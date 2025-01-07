Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An altercation between two friends at a playground in Praeksa Mai subdistrict, Mueang Samut Prakan district, led to a stabbing incident. Yesterday, January 6, at 7pm, Bang Pu police in Samut Prakan responded to a report of a man being stabbed during an argument.

At the scene, they found 38 year old Aui with a severe stab wound to his back. Emergency personnel provided first aid before taking him to Samut Prakan Hospital.

The attacker, 36 year old Yo, was intoxicated and was apprehended with a short knife and a homemade pen gun.

Both Yo and the weapons were handed over to investigators, reported KhaoSod.

The initial investigation revealed that Yo and Aui, who are co-workers, had been drinking together. Aui’s remarks about Yo’s wife allegedly provoked Yo, who in his anger went home to retrieve the knife and pen gun.

Returning to the group, Yo aimed the gun at Aui’s head and pulled the trigger but it failed to fire. He then used the knife to stab Aui in the back. As Yo attempted to flee, other workers managed to restrain him and alerted the police.

