Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument

Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An altercation between two friends at a playground in Praeksa Mai subdistrict, Mueang Samut Prakan district, led to a stabbing incident. Yesterday, January 6, at 7pm, Bang Pu police in Samut Prakan responded to a report of a man being stabbed during an argument.

At the scene, they found 38 year old Aui with a severe stab wound to his back. Emergency personnel provided first aid before taking him to Samut Prakan Hospital.

The attacker, 36 year old Yo, was intoxicated and was apprehended with a short knife and a homemade pen gun.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Both Yo and the weapons were handed over to investigators, reported KhaoSod.

The initial investigation revealed that Yo and Aui, who are co-workers, had been drinking together. Aui’s remarks about Yo’s wife allegedly provoked Yo, who in his anger went home to retrieve the knife and pen gun.

Returning to the group, Yo aimed the gun at Aui’s head and pulled the trigger but it failed to fire. He then used the knife to stab Aui in the back. As Yo attempted to flee, other workers managed to restrain him and alerted the police.

In related news, a Russian tourist was injured in a stabbing incident that occurred at a convenience store on Jomtien Second Road in Pattaya. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received the emergency call at 2am on January 4, detailing the injuries sustained by 39 year old Denis Rumiantsev, who suffered a knife wound to his left leg.

The bleeding was severe, prompting immediate medical attention from rescue workers before he was transported to the hospital.

Witnesses, including convenience store employees, reported that Rumiantsev entered the store seeking wound care supplies. However, his condition was critical enough that the store staff decided to call for help. Good Samaritans present at the scene assisted until emergency services arrived.

