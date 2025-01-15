Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A shocking hit-and-run incident involving a motorcycle in East Pattaya has left a Laotian housekeeper fighting for her life while a foreign national is accused of fleeing the scene. The crash occurred yesterday, January 14 in Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man 9, leaving behind a trail of carnage and unanswered questions.

Police arriving at the scene found a Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle with heavy rear-end damage and a severely injured woman, believed to be around 40 years old, lying on the road. Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Nearby, officers discovered a second motorcycle, a Honda Forza, abandoned and showing signs of crash damage. Registered under a foreign national’s name, the bike is believed to have been rented.

Adding to the chaos, 24 year old Narisara Laoporn was found at the scene, crying and appearing heavily intoxicated. She suffered minor injuries and claimed to have been a passenger on the Honda Forza, alleging that her foreign companion fled immediately after the collision.

A security guard who witnessed the crash stated that the foreigner was driving the Honda Forza with Narisara as a passenger before the accident.

“The motorcycle fell and he just ran off.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have confirmed plans to summon Narisara for further questioning. Officers aim to identify the foreign rider and pursue legal action for the incident, which has sparked outrage in the local community, reported Pattaya Mail.

