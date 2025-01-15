Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal49 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
123 1 minute read
Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A shocking hit-and-run incident involving a motorcycle in East Pattaya has left a Laotian housekeeper fighting for her life while a foreign national is accused of fleeing the scene. The crash occurred yesterday, January 14 in Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man 9, leaving behind a trail of carnage and unanswered questions.

Police arriving at the scene found a Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle with heavy rear-end damage and a severely injured woman, believed to be around 40 years old, lying on the road. Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Advertisements

Nearby, officers discovered a second motorcycle, a Honda Forza, abandoned and showing signs of crash damage. Registered under a foreign national’s name, the bike is believed to have been rented.

Adding to the chaos, 24 year old Narisara Laoporn was found at the scene, crying and appearing heavily intoxicated. She suffered minor injuries and claimed to have been a passenger on the Honda Forza, alleging that her foreign companion fled immediately after the collision.

Related Articles

A security guard who witnessed the crash stated that the foreigner was driving the Honda Forza with Narisara as a passenger before the accident.

“The motorcycle fell and he just ran off.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have confirmed plans to summon Narisara for further questioning. Officers aim to identify the foreign rider and pursue legal action for the incident, which has sparked outrage in the local community, reported Pattaya Mail.

Advertisements
Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In related news, a foreign national involved in a hit-and-run incident in Phuket was apprehended by the police after a pursuit by a concerned citizen. The incident occurred when the foreigner, driving a white Hyundai, collided with a motorcycle on the Thep Krasattri Road heading out of Mueang district, Thalang.

In other news, a tragic accident in Chon Buri has spurred an online search for a dark vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a young girl and left her mother severely injured. The accident occurred when a motorcycle sidecar was struck, causing the child to be thrown from the vehicle.

Latest Thailand News
Thai tax tangle: Expats warned of new rules on overseas income Economy News

Thai tax tangle: Expats warned of new rules on overseas income

22 minutes ago
Hong Kong sends task force to rescue citizens trapped in Thailand China News

Hong Kong sends task force to rescue citizens trapped in Thailand

29 minutes ago
Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion Crime News

Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion

36 minutes ago
Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand Central Thailand News

Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand

44 minutes ago
Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck Crime News

Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck

49 minutes ago
Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video) Bangkok News

Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video)

55 minutes ago
Actor Ple Nakorn reports 6 million baht scam to cyber police Crime News

Actor Ple Nakorn reports 6 million baht scam to cyber police

1 hour ago
AI scam targets Thai PM: Paetongtarn exposes con attempt Bangkok News

AI scam targets Thai PM: Paetongtarn exposes con attempt

1 hour ago
Teacher&#8217;s car hits motorbike, kills Myanmar man Road deaths

Teacher’s car hits motorbike, kills Myanmar man

1 hour ago
Man arrested in Nonthaburi for driving stolen ambulance van Central Thailand News

Man arrested in Nonthaburi for driving stolen ambulance van

1 hour ago
Thai girl reunited with family after abduction by drug addict Crime News

Thai girl reunited with family after abduction by drug addict

2 hours ago
Panty creep: Residents fume as pervert steals women&#8217;s underwear Crime News

Panty creep: Residents fume as pervert steals women’s underwear

2 hours ago
Charity event raises 4 million baht for Police General Hospital Bangkok News

Charity event raises 4 million baht for Police General Hospital

2 hours ago
Honda Jazz suspect evades police in high-speed Chon Buri chase Eastern Thailand News

Honda Jazz suspect evades police in high-speed Chon Buri chase

2 hours ago
Indian doctor accused of killing wife in Pattaya bathtub drowning Crime News

Indian doctor accused of killing wife in Pattaya bathtub drowning

2 hours ago
Breaking fast or breaking gut? Doctor slams 5 breakfast favourites Thailand News

Breaking fast or breaking gut? Doctor slams 5 breakfast favourites

2 hours ago
Thai woman with immigration offence dies in Japanese police custody Crime News

Thai woman with immigration offence dies in Japanese police custody

2 hours ago
Chachoengsao arrests suspects in motorcycle theft smuggling plot Crime News

Chachoengsao arrests suspects in motorcycle theft smuggling plot

3 hours ago
Milk can mayhem: Tin can falls from Parliament ceiling Bangkok News

Milk can mayhem: Tin can falls from Parliament ceiling

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with pig truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pig truck in Chachoengsao

3 hours ago
2 Frenchmen arrested for brutal assault of Burmese employee in Phuket Crime News

2 Frenchmen arrested for brutal assault of Burmese employee in Phuket

3 hours ago
Family leaves Kanchanaburi café without paying for 240 baht cake Crime News

Family leaves Kanchanaburi café without paying for 240 baht cake

3 hours ago
Thousands of ancient amulets unearthed at Suphan Buri temple Thailand News

Thousands of ancient amulets unearthed at Suphan Buri temple

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in Bangkok for stealing luxury items Bangkok News

Thai woman arrested in Bangkok for stealing luxury items

4 hours ago
Six year old tragically killed by car in Nonthaburi accident Road deaths

Six year old tragically killed by car in Nonthaburi accident

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal49 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
123 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion

Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion

36 minutes ago
Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand

Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand

44 minutes ago
Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video)

Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video)

55 minutes ago
Actor Ple Nakorn reports 6 million baht scam to cyber police

Actor Ple Nakorn reports 6 million baht scam to cyber police

1 hour ago