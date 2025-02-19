Industry Ministry seizes 49 million baht substandard steel

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
178 1 minute read
Industry Ministry seizes 49 million baht substandard steel
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Industry Ministry officials have seized substandard steel and electrical accessories worth 49.2 million baht in Bangkok and Chon Buri, ordering a factory suspension and launching further investigations into non-compliant products.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced that a special committee, led by Thitipat Chotedechachai, conducted inspections in collaboration with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and provincial industrial offices.

Advertisements

The operation uncovered huge stockpiles of uncertified goods, raising concerns over product safety and compliance.

During an inspection in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, officials raided New Star Light Tech (Thailand) Co Ltd, owned by Chinese investor Da Qing Wu.

Related Articles

The company was previously caught last year manufacturing substandard electrical accessories worth 11 million baht, yet the confiscated goods mysteriously disappeared when officials arrived for disposal on January 23.

Industry Ministry seizes 49 million baht substandard steel | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The latest raid uncovered uncertified LED bulbs, power supplies, adapter cables, and electrical wires worth 26.3 million baht. The seized items will soon be destroyed.

In Chon Buri’s Si Racha district, officials inspected a steel factory jointly owned by Chon Buri Special Steel Group and Teng Feng Steel Co Ltd. They seized 229,600 steel rods weighing 1,148 tonnes, valued at 22.9 million baht, after the batch failed to meet TISI standards.

Advertisements

“The factory has been ordered to suspend operations until it improves its manufacturing process within one month. Failure to comply may result in licence revocation.”

Industry Ministry seizes 49 million baht substandard steel | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Chon Buri industrial authorities revealed that the factory had already been instructed in September last year to make improvements by February 14 but failed to comply. As a result, operations will remain suspended until officials confirm the required standards are met, reported The Nation.

The crackdown signals the government’s strict stance on industrial compliance, with further inspections expected to prevent substandard products from entering the market.

Industry Ministry seizes 49 million baht substandard steel | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In similar news, police shut down an illegal medical supply factory in Nonthaburi after discovering it was producing unlicensed cotton balls soaked in diluted alcohol, posing a health risk.

Consumer Protection Police and FDA officials raided the Khlong Khoi factory on February 10, seizing over 9,000 counterfeit packs, alcohol containers, and manufacturing equipment.

Latest Thailand News
Woman forgets cat in car, feline locked-in overnight (video) Thailand News

Woman forgets cat in car, feline locked-in overnight (video)

10 hours ago
Bangkok to adopt Beijing’s air pollution solutions in landmark deal Bangkok News

Bangkok to adopt Beijing’s air pollution solutions in landmark deal

10 hours ago
Thai bar girl accuses employer of raping her at staff accommodation Bangkok News

Thai bar girl accuses employer of raping her at staff accommodation

10 hours ago
Industry Ministry seizes 49 million baht substandard steel Thailand News

Industry Ministry seizes 49 million baht substandard steel

10 hours ago
Phuket urges waste separation as incinerator shuts down Phuket News

Phuket urges waste separation as incinerator shuts down

10 hours ago
Fatal collision claims young man&#8217;s life in Chachoengsao province Road deaths

Fatal collision claims young man’s life in Chachoengsao province

10 hours ago
Thai Union hosts PM in Songkhla to boost seafood industry Thailand News

Thai Union hosts PM in Songkhla to boost seafood industry

10 hours ago
Customs seizes over 46 million baht in counterfeit goods Crime News

Customs seizes over 46 million baht in counterfeit goods

10 hours ago
A scenic boat journey from Thailand to Laos Travel Guides

A scenic boat journey from Thailand to Laos

10 hours ago
Fire destroys Phatthalung home, residents escape unscathed Thailand News

Fire destroys Phatthalung home, residents escape unscathed

10 hours ago
Sisaket woman takes child hostage after mental health meltdown Crime News

Sisaket woman takes child hostage after mental health meltdown

10 hours ago
Intoxicated man jumps into temple pond to cool off, drowns Thailand News

Intoxicated man jumps into temple pond to cool off, drowns

11 hours ago
Mother and daughter arrested in Buriram for online prostitution Crime News

Mother and daughter arrested in Buriram for online prostitution

11 hours ago
Heavy rain leads to over 50 accidents in one hour in Loei Thailand News

Heavy rain leads to over 50 accidents in one hour in Loei

11 hours ago
Thai transwoman nabbed after Indian gold heist goes off-chain Thailand News

Thai transwoman nabbed after Indian gold heist goes off-chain

11 hours ago
Time&#8217;s up: Stallholders at Chatuchak weekend market told to leave Bangkok News

Time’s up: Stallholders at Chatuchak weekend market told to leave

11 hours ago
Thailand prisoner rights debate scrapped amid backlash Thailand News

Thailand prisoner rights debate scrapped amid backlash

11 hours ago
Border patrol seizes 700kg of crystal meth after smugglers flee Crime News

Border patrol seizes 700kg of crystal meth after smugglers flee

11 hours ago
PM urges fast-track completion of Songkhla-Malaysia border road Thailand News

PM urges fast-track completion of Songkhla-Malaysia border road

12 hours ago
Hiss-teria: Family of pythons slithers into Kamphaeng Phet home Thailand News

Hiss-teria: Family of pythons slithers into Kamphaeng Phet home

12 hours ago
Thai hospital maid suffers brain bleed after brutal assault by colleague Thailand News

Thai hospital maid suffers brain bleed after brutal assault by colleague

12 hours ago
Ang Thong ice cream vendor scammed with fake 1,000 baht note Thailand News

Ang Thong ice cream vendor scammed with fake 1,000 baht note

12 hours ago
Elderly woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat canal Thailand News

Elderly woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat canal

12 hours ago
Tragic hunting accident in Doi Phu Kha National Park Nan Crime News

Tragic hunting accident in Doi Phu Kha National Park Nan

13 hours ago
Pakistani men arrested for aggressive sales tactics in Pattaya Pattaya News

Pakistani men arrested for aggressive sales tactics in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
178 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai bar girl accuses employer of raping her at staff accommodation

Thai bar girl accuses employer of raping her at staff accommodation

10 hours ago
Phuket urges waste separation as incinerator shuts down

Phuket urges waste separation as incinerator shuts down

10 hours ago
Fatal collision claims young man&#8217;s life in Chachoengsao province

Fatal collision claims young man’s life in Chachoengsao province

10 hours ago
Thai Union hosts PM in Songkhla to boost seafood industry

Thai Union hosts PM in Songkhla to boost seafood industry

10 hours ago