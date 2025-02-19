Industry Ministry seizes 49 million baht substandard steel

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Industry Ministry officials have seized substandard steel and electrical accessories worth 49.2 million baht in Bangkok and Chon Buri, ordering a factory suspension and launching further investigations into non-compliant products.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced that a special committee, led by Thitipat Chotedechachai, conducted inspections in collaboration with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and provincial industrial offices.

The operation uncovered huge stockpiles of uncertified goods, raising concerns over product safety and compliance.

During an inspection in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, officials raided New Star Light Tech (Thailand) Co Ltd, owned by Chinese investor Da Qing Wu.

The company was previously caught last year manufacturing substandard electrical accessories worth 11 million baht, yet the confiscated goods mysteriously disappeared when officials arrived for disposal on January 23.

The latest raid uncovered uncertified LED bulbs, power supplies, adapter cables, and electrical wires worth 26.3 million baht. The seized items will soon be destroyed.

In Chon Buri’s Si Racha district, officials inspected a steel factory jointly owned by Chon Buri Special Steel Group and Teng Feng Steel Co Ltd. They seized 229,600 steel rods weighing 1,148 tonnes, valued at 22.9 million baht, after the batch failed to meet TISI standards.

“The factory has been ordered to suspend operations until it improves its manufacturing process within one month. Failure to comply may result in licence revocation.”

Chon Buri industrial authorities revealed that the factory had already been instructed in September last year to make improvements by February 14 but failed to comply. As a result, operations will remain suspended until officials confirm the required standards are met, reported The Nation.

The crackdown signals the government’s strict stance on industrial compliance, with further inspections expected to prevent substandard products from entering the market.

