Thai bar girl accuses employer of raping her at staff accommodation

A Thai bar girl accused her employer of raping her in November last year and attempting to evade legal punishment by offering her 600 baht in compensation. Police reportedly ignored her case, allowing the alleged rapist to remain at large.

The 26 year old bar girl, Ple, sought assistance from social media influencer Thamanat “King” Daengtim after her sexual assault case made no progress. Yesterday, February 18, King accompanied Ple to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to follow up on her complaint, which was originally filed at Chokchai Police Station.

After meeting with CSD officers, Ple gave an interview to the media, providing further details about the case. She explained that she worked at a bar in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok for only three days before the incident occurred on November 18 last year.

Ple recounted that the 28 year old suspect, Suea, one of the bar’s partners, reportedly asked her to provide services to him and his two friends. They encouraged her to drink alcohol with them, and she agreed as he was her employer and it was part of her job.

The bar girl said she believed Suea drugged her, as she could not remember what happened that night. She woke up in the staff accommodation on the afternoon of November 19, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts that were not hers. She experienced pain in her private parts and noticed bruises on her neck.

Suspecting foul play, Ple spoke to the bar manager about the events of November 18. She learned that Suea took her to the staff accommodation that night. When she confronted Suea, he allegedly admitted to raping her.

Suea then transferred 600 baht to her and promised to take proper responsibility for his actions. However, he subsequently blocked her from contacting him. Other bar partners also refused to discuss the matter with her, prompting Ple to file a complaint at Chokchai Police Station.

In a report aired by Channel 8, police stated that the bar girl’s account was unclear, and medical tests did not detect the accused man’s semen.

Ple, however, maintained her account of the events and urged Suea to come forward to discuss the matter. As of now, the accused man has not come forward to present his side of the story to the public.