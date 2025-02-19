Phuket urges waste separation as incinerator shuts down

Phuket urges waste separation as incinerator shuts down
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket’s waste crisis is escalating as the island’s only public incinerator shuts down for a month-long renovation, forcing local government operatives to dump hundreds of tonnes of excess waste into overflowing landfills.

Deputy Mayor Suphot La-ongphet visited the Phuket Solid Waste Disposal Centre at Saphan Hin on Monday, February 17 to discuss emergency waste management measures with municipal engineers and PJT Technology Co Ltd, the company responsible for operating the incinerator.

The incinerator, which normally processes 900 tonnes of waste per day, will be limited to just 300 tonnes during the shutdown from February 18 to March 19.

The excess garbage will be sent to landfill pits already struggling to cope with Phuket’s growing waste problem.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

“We ask for the cooperation of our fellow citizens to help separate all types of waste before throwing it away for safety.”

To manage the overflow, authorities are using heavy machinery to spread and compress waste, but this is expected to intensify the foul odour in surrounding areas.

Officials have apologised for the inconvenience but stress that waste separation is more crucial than ever.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Adding to concerns, a fire broke out at the landfill on February 16, suspected to have been caused by lighters or car batteries carelessly discarded in the trash. With the hot season approaching, landfill workers have been warned to stay alert for potential fire hazards.

The delayed maintenance was originally planned for December 20 to January 20 but was postponed to keep the incinerator running during Phuket’s peak tourism season.

Meanwhile, Thaipaiboon Equipment (TPB) has deployed waste separation machines under a 40-million-baht contract to reduce the growing volume of trash at the landfill, reported The Phuket News.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Joining Suphot was Wichit Mayor Kreeta Chotiwichanphiphat, who has pledged to raise awareness among residents about waste separation.

With Phuket generating massive amounts of trash daily, officials stress that proper waste disposal is critical to preventing further environmental and health hazards.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

