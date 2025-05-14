Escaped Thai prisoner recaptured after 50,000 baht reward offered

A prisoner convicted of drug-related charges has been apprehended after escaping from Na Thawi district prison. This followed the offering of a 50,000 baht reward for information leading to his capture.

Today, May 14, the Na Thawi district prison’s Facebook page, under the Department of Corrections and Ministry of Justice, announced the escape of a male prisoner convicted under the Narcotic Act.

The announcement included a detailed description of the prisoner, identifying him as 36 year old Supachet “Games” Sila, a tall man with dark brown skin and a close-cropped haircut.

The reward for information leading to his recapture was set at 50,000 baht. The public was encouraged to report any information to the provided phone numbers: 089-6573590, 089-1577382, 081-5412714.

The prison later updated the situation by posting a photograph of Supachet being taken back into custody on the back of a vehicle. The accompanying message thanked everyone for their assistance and confirmed the successful capture of the fugitive, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two teenage boys escaped from a transport van while en route to a juvenile detention centre.

The escape took place at 3.30pm on February 11, near a traffic intersection at Pakham Market in Mueang subdistrict, Phra Thong Kham district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The boys, aged 13 and 14, were being held in connection with separate cases, one involving robbery, the other related to methamphetamine possession.

According to Nithipong Klinhom, an officer from the Chaiyaphum Province Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre, he had been assigned to transfer four juvenile detainees to the Nakhon Ratchasima Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre in a van.

As the transport van approached the intersection and began to slow down, though not yet at a complete stop, the two teenagers seized the moment to open a side window and leap out, fleeing the scene. Police launched a pursuit right away, but the boys managed to vanish into a nearby forest.