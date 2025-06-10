Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway

A crane collapse at a luxury 67-storey condominium construction site in Pattaya has led to an immediate halt in work as workers fled in panic.

The incident occurred yesterday, June 9, at 1pm in the Thappraya Soi 15 area of Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed that construction has been suspended for safety reasons following the incident.

He explained that the building had reached over 30 floors when the crane buckled and collapsed, causing the sling to break and the crane to lean against the building.

Poramet further stated that engineers from the Pattaya City Engineering Office will conduct a detailed inspection of the crane to determine the cause of the collapse.

The investigation will assess whether the crane failed due to excessive weight beyond standard limits. This inspection is essential to ensure safety before construction can resume, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, chaos broke out in Chon Buri after a section of a factory building suddenly collapsed, crushing vehicles and sending workers running in fear.

The incident occurred in Amata City Industrial Estate Phase 10, Phan Thong district, one of Thailand’s busiest industrial hubs. The collapse left behind a tangle of twisted metal, concrete, and dust.

Witnesses reported hearing a thunderous sound as the structure gave way, with steel and debris crashing down onto several parked cars.

“It sounded like an explosion, one massive crash followed by total panic,” recalled a visibly shaken employee at the scene.

Although the damage was extensive, police confirmed there were no injuries or fatalities. Several cars were heavily damaged, with images from the scene revealing crushed roofs and bent steel beams scattered across the lot.

Emergency crews promptly arrived and sealed off the area to prevent further danger. Investigation teams are now working around the clock to determine what caused the collapse and to assess the safety of the remaining structure.