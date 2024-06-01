Chadchart signs MOU on renewable energy projects in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Bangkok has taken a significant step towards becoming a smart city, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) Governor Wilas Chaloeysat.

The agreement, formalised yesterday, aims to advance smart city development and renewable energy projects in Thailand’s bustling capital.

Chadchart stressed the importance of sustainable energy and efficiency, particularly through the use of solar power systems. He pointed out the Bangkok Energy Action Plan, which is part of the broader Bangkok Master Plan on Climate Change 2021 to 2030. This plan aims to address climate change and enhance the city’s resilience through various clean energy initiatives.

The Bangkok Energy Action Plan includes the implementation of solar power systems, Wi-Fi-enabled smart light bulbs, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These technologies are crucial for transforming Bangkok into a smart city that leverages modern advancements to improve urban living.

According to Wilas, the MEA is committed to supporting Bangkok’s smart city aspirations. The authority, known internationally for its expertise in electricity distribution technology, aims to leverage renewable energy systems to meet sustainable development goals. This initiative is also part of broader efforts to combat climate change and promote energy conservation, ultimately contributing to a low-carbon society, reported Pattaya News.

“The MEA is dedicated to supporting Bangkok’s smart city ambitions by leveraging renewable energy systems. We aim to meet sustainable development goals, combat climate change, and promote energy conservation for a low-carbon society.”

For those interested in more details about solar power generation systems, the MEA call centre can be reached at 1130.

In related news, Bangkok City Hall is set to implement stringent measures aimed at regulating street vendors, targeting their income, enforcing tax compliance, and ultimately eliminating hawking on pavements. Governor Chadchart announced these measures following a meeting focused on enhancing the orderliness of the city’s surroundings.