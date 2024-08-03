Sinkhole in Lak Si district disrupts traffic near Ministry of Justice

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A sinkhole on Chaeng Watthana Road near the Ministry of Justice in Lak Si district has caused significant traffic disruptions. Temporary steel plates have been placed to cover the affected area, and permanent repairs were scheduled at 10pm last night.

The JS100 Radio Facebook page posted images and a report detailing the sinkhole situation yesterday at 5.50pm. The incident occurred in front of the Ministry of Justice in the Lak Si district, leading to severe traffic congestion. The post urged road users to exercise caution and noted that relevant authorities were on-site managing the situation.

The Lak Si District Office had coordinated with Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction to address the problem by 6.30pm yesterday, August 2. Initially, temporary steel plates were placed over the sinkhole to allow vehicles to pass, with the temporary fix taking approximately one hour to implement after the incident was reported.

Permanent repairs were scheduled to commence at 10pm last night, with the road closure expected to last until 4am today. This repair work aimed to restore the road fully and ensure it is safe for all vehicles this morning.

Road users are advised to seek alternative routes during the repair period to avoid the area and reduce traffic congestion. The authorities are working diligently to complete the repairs as swiftly as possible to minimise disruption.

“The steel plates are a temporary solution to keep traffic moving while we prepare for the permanent repair works.”

Traffic updates and further information will be broadcast on local radio stations and social media platforms to keep the public informed about the progress of the repairs and any changes to the traffic situation.

Residents and commuters in the Lak Si area have expressed their concerns about the road conditions and the potential for future incidents. Many have called for more regular inspections and maintenance to prevent similar occurrences, reported KhaoSod.