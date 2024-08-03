Sinkhole in Lak Si district disrupts traffic near Ministry of Justice

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 11:18, 03 August 2024| Updated: 11:18, 03 August 2024
70 1 minute read
Sinkhole in Lak Si district disrupts traffic near Ministry of Justice
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A sinkhole on Chaeng Watthana Road near the Ministry of Justice in Lak Si district has caused significant traffic disruptions. Temporary steel plates have been placed to cover the affected area, and permanent repairs were scheduled at 10pm last night.

The JS100 Radio Facebook page posted images and a report detailing the sinkhole situation yesterday at 5.50pm. The incident occurred in front of the Ministry of Justice in the Lak Si district, leading to severe traffic congestion. The post urged road users to exercise caution and noted that relevant authorities were on-site managing the situation.

The Lak Si District Office had coordinated with Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction to address the problem by 6.30pm yesterday, August 2. Initially, temporary steel plates were placed over the sinkhole to allow vehicles to pass, with the temporary fix taking approximately one hour to implement after the incident was reported.

Permanent repairs were scheduled to commence at 10pm last night, with the road closure expected to last until 4am today. This repair work aimed to restore the road fully and ensure it is safe for all vehicles this morning.

Related news

Road users are advised to seek alternative routes during the repair period to avoid the area and reduce traffic congestion. The authorities are working diligently to complete the repairs as swiftly as possible to minimise disruption.

“The steel plates are a temporary solution to keep traffic moving while we prepare for the permanent repair works.”

Traffic updates and further information will be broadcast on local radio stations and social media platforms to keep the public informed about the progress of the repairs and any changes to the traffic situation.

Residents and commuters in the Lak Si area have expressed their concerns about the road conditions and the potential for future incidents. Many have called for more regular inspections and maintenance to prevent similar occurrences, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Thai boy loses father while caring for disabled grandparents

Thai boy loses father while caring for disabled grandparents

Published: 10:08, 03 August 2024
329 scam phone numbers from Chinese call centre gang released

329 scam phone numbers from Chinese call centre gang released

Published: 09:38, 03 August 2024
Toddler found 3km from Udon Thani home after wandering off

Toddler found 3km from Udon Thani home after wandering off

Published: 09:26, 03 August 2024
Bangkok waste disposal crisis: Garbage trucks queue for kilometres (video)

Bangkok waste disposal crisis: Garbage trucks queue for kilometres (video)

Published: 09:12, 03 August 2024