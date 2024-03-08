Bangkok’s street stall showdown: Pedestrians vs Vendors

Photo courtesy of CuddlyNest

The age-old saga of Bangkok’s bustling streets versus its iconic street stalls continues, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) at the forefront of a new regulation to solve the decade-long issue of street stalls encroaching on pedestrian paths.

A resident of Bangkok’s Udom Suk area lamented her daily struggle as a pedestrian, echoing the frustrations of many.

“Footpath warfare is real. I end up walking on the road instead.”

She sighed, pointing to the ubiquitous stalls crowding the pavements.

Yet, amidst the chaos, there’s hope. The BMA’s proposed regulation seeks to strike a balance between preserving the livelihoods of street vendors and reclaiming space for pedestrians. Under the draft, vendors must register, with strict income thresholds ensuring assistance for those truly in need.

However, not all are on board with the plan. Yada Pornpetrumpa, representing the Khaosan Street Stall Club, voices concern over the income ceiling, fearing it may spell doom for vendors in lucrative areas. Yet, for vendors like Noi, the stakes are high. With dreams of retiring to her hometown, the bustling streets of Bangkok are her lifeline.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Jakkapan Phiewngam assures that the BMA’s efforts aren’t a death knell for vendors. Instead, they offer a chance for coexistence, with designated areas and negotiated rents easing the transition, reported Thai PBS World.

From the inauguration of hawker centres to the meticulous inspection of potential sites, the BMA marches forward, undeterred by challenges. As Jakkapan asserts, the mission to regulate street stalls is vital for the city’s infrastructure and hygiene.

In related news, BMA has initiated a comprehensive project to refurbish the city’s antiquated pathways. The objective is to create robust and user-friendly pathways that cater to the needs of pedestrians, particularly those with disabilities and wheelchair users, as per the announcement made by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on November 30.

The renovation project has already taken off, with work underway on the sidewalks lining both sides of Udomsuk Road in the heavily populated district of Bang Na.