Golden glory: Lopburi’s sunflower fields spark tourism boom

Lopburi province is turning heads as its stunning sunflower fields burst into full bloom, creating a jaw-dropping golden carpet framed by dramatic mountain peaks and vivid blue skies. Tourists are flocking to this seasonal wonderland, capturing dreamy photos and soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.

The crown jewel is a 75-rai (12-hectare) sunflower field in the Manao Wan subdistrict, owned by Ramyong Ruensonthi. A shining example of Lopburi’s Smart Farmer initiative, the site reflects the province’s push for agri-tourism, supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). This initiative not only transforms local farmers into tourism entrepreneurs but also cements Lopburi as one of Thailand’s soft power hotspots.

The field, meticulously prepared for visitors, features pathways, photo props, and elevated platforms offering breathtaking panoramic views of the sunlit blooms. A 3-metre-wide path stretches nearly 500 metres through the sea of sunflowers, allowing visitors to stroll, snap selfies, and bask in the beauty without feeling cramped. For thrill-seekers, tractor rides and ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) tours add a touch of adventure to this floral paradise, reported The Nation.

Aree Rerk-sapab, TAT Lopburi director, highlights the province’s dedication to creating an unforgettable experience.

“This season runs until mid-January 2025, and our farmers have planned for continuous blooming.”

Visitors can enhance their photos by wearing non-yellow and non-green outfits, as Aree suggests, and should pack hats and sunglasses to enjoy the breezy weather. For emergencies, the Tourist Police Hotline (1155) is available.

Don’t miss this golden wonderland! Visit Lopburi’s sunflower fields and capture a slice of happiness this cool season. For more information, contact local agriculture offices or the TAT Lopburi office at 036-770096-7.

In related news, a vibrant field of sunn hemp, spread across 5 rai in front of the Phayao Agricultural and Technology College, has become a popular photography spot for tourists, coinciding with the winter season.