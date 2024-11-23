Fields of flower: Tourists flock to see Phayao’s sunn hemp

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A vibrant field of sunn hemp, spread across 5 rai in front of the Phayao Agricultural and Technology College, has become a popular photography spot for tourists, coinciding with the winter season. This picturesque site, located in Mae Na Ruea subdistrict, Mueang district, Phayao province, is drawing attention with its radiant yellow hues.

Prasert Phrompa, the Director of Phayao Agricultural and Technology College, along with faculty members and students, have been planting sunn hemp annually at the entrance of the college. This initiative is designed to attract tourists and local passersby travelling along the Phayao-Chiang Mai Road, offering them an opportunity to capture the stunning beauty of the blossoming field.

Advertisements

The area in front of the college is strategically positioned along the Phayao-Chiang Mai road, a route frequented by a significant number of vehicles. The college has taken advantage of this location by cultivating sunn hemp every winter. This effort aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area, providing tourists and travellers with a delightful experience as they pass by. The captivating sight of the golden field invites them to stop, appreciate the view, and capture photographs to mark the occasion.

“We plant sunn hemp every year to create a beautiful and inviting atmosphere for tourists and those travelling along the road. It’s a way to add some colour and charm to their journey.”

The efforts of the college not only serve to beautify the surroundings but also contribute to local tourism by providing a unique attraction during the winter months. The blossoming sunn hemp is more than just a visual delight; it represents a thoughtful initiative to enhance the experience of those who visit or pass through the region.

In addition to its visual appeal, sunn hemp is known for its environmental benefits. It is a beneficial crop that enriches the soil, making this initiative an environmentally friendly project as well. The college’s dedication to planting sunn hemp highlights a sustainable approach to landscaping, balancing aesthetic enhancement with ecological benefits, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Advertisements Why is sunn hemp chosen as the focal point for enhancing tourism in Phayao? Sunn hemp’s vibrant yellow blooms captivate tourists, while its soil-enriching properties exemplify sustainable landscaping practices. How does the annual planting of sunn hemp at the college benefit the local community? It boosts tourism, beautifies the area, and promotes environmental sustainability through soil improvement. What if other regions adopted a similar approach to tourism and environmental sustainability? Such initiatives could enhance local attractions, increase tourism, and promote ecological benefits across various regions. How might the visual appeal of sunn hemp impact travellers’ experiences along the Phayao-Chiang Mai road? The stunning yellow fields offer memorable stops for travellers, enriching their journey with picturesque views and photography opportunities. What are the potential long-term impacts of the college’s sunn hemp initiative on Phayao’s tourism industry? It could establish Phayao as a key destination for nature enthusiasts, fostering economic growth through increased visitor engagement.