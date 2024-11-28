Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:56, 28 November 2024| Updated: 15:56, 28 November 2024
69 1 minute read
Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket is gearing up for a tourism extravaganza like no other. Governor Sophon Suwannarat has thrown open the doors to the Andaman Tourism Networking 2024, a dazzling showcase of six Andaman provinces under the banner, Happening Andaman. Mark your calendars for December 6 to 8 at Saphan Hin, because this three-day event promises to be unforgettable.

Speaking at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, November 27, Governor Sophon, flanked by tourism heavyweights Kamolphan Chalermskulrat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket, and Wirintra Phaphakitchyotphat, Vice President of the Tourism Council of Thailand’s Andaman Cluster, unveiled the grand plans.

Advertisements

What’s in store? Over 100 tourism operators, including airlines, hotels, restaurants, and wellness brands, will flaunt the best of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang, and Satun. Expect buzzing food stalls, thrilling exhibitions, and live concerts, with Thai stars Dome Jaruwat and Luang Kai lighting up the stage on December 6 and 8, respectively.

Visitors can enjoy exclusive promotions, giveaways, and prizes, with event stalls stretching along the scenic Saphan Hin waterfront. To top it off, free electric buses by PKCD (Phuket Smart Bus) will shuttle attendees from Phuket Town to the venue, said Sophon.

Related news

“This initiative aims to attract quality tourists while enhancing Phuket’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

The stakes are high: the event is expected to generate over 500 baht million in revenue across the Andaman region. With its vibrant mix of culture, commerce, and entertainment, Happening Andaman isn’t just an event – it’s a tourism game-changer, reported Phuket News.

Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Phuket News
Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

In related news, Phuket has embarked on an ambitious journey towards sustainable tourism with the introduction of the Phuket Old Town Carbon Neutrality 2030 initiative.

Advertisements

This project aims to establish the historic old town as Thailand’s first carbon-neutral area by the year 2030. Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, representing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, officiated the launch of this initiative at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park located in Phuket Old Town.

Latest Thailand News
Anchors away: RTN leads eco-mission to save Maya Bay Environment News

Anchors away: RTN leads eco-mission to save Maya Bay

49 seconds ago
Naked and afraid: Thai man confronts thief with desperate plea Crime News

Naked and afraid: Thai man confronts thief with desperate plea

10 minutes ago
Sink or swim: Thai submarine deal stuck in murky waters China News

Sink or swim: Thai submarine deal stuck in murky waters

17 minutes ago
SET soon to adpot AI for monitoring of listed companies Thailand News

SET soon to adpot AI for monitoring of listed companies

28 minutes ago
Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle Phuket News

Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle

37 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s manufacturing index poised for growth after 2024 dip Business News

Thailand’s manufacturing index poised for growth after 2024 dip

45 minutes ago
New Mumbai-Bangkok flights ready for take-off in late December Aviation News

New Mumbai-Bangkok flights ready for take-off in late December

55 minutes ago
Thai mother ignores after new husband sexually assaults daughter Crime News

Thai mother ignores after new husband sexually assaults daughter

1 hour ago
People&#8217;s Party shuns protests, opts for Parliamentary reform Politics News

People’s Party shuns protests, opts for Parliamentary reform

1 hour ago
Phuket cracks down on human trafficking in fisheries Crime News

Phuket cracks down on human trafficking in fisheries

1 hour ago
Three referendums required for 2017 constitution rewrite Politics News

Three referendums required for 2017 constitution rewrite

1 hour ago
RTA denies tensions with UWSA in Mae Hong Son Northern Thailand News

RTA denies tensions with UWSA in Mae Hong Son

2 hours ago
Family suspect black magic in deaths of Thai man and daughter South Thailand News

Family suspect black magic in deaths of Thai man and daughter

2 hours ago
Car fire on Bangkok intersection causes chaos and delays Bangkok News

Car fire on Bangkok intersection causes chaos and delays

2 hours ago
Thailand to safeguard Buddhism from exploitation Thailand News

Thailand to safeguard Buddhism from exploitation

2 hours ago
Thai police banned from collecting fees for red checkpoint boxes Central Thailand News

Thai police banned from collecting fees for red checkpoint boxes

2 hours ago
Nong Bua Lamphu gunman surrenders amid hunger, exhaustion Crime News

Nong Bua Lamphu gunman surrenders amid hunger, exhaustion

3 hours ago
Father and daughter found dead in house in Nakhon Si Thammarat (video) Crime News

Father and daughter found dead in house in Nakhon Si Thammarat (video)

3 hours ago
Infant child drowns in canal after left unattended by mother South Thailand News

Infant child drowns in canal after left unattended by mother

3 hours ago
Five year old boy with special needs missing in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Five year old boy with special needs missing in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago
Jealous Thai man stabbed to death after physically assaulting lover Central Thailand News

Jealous Thai man stabbed to death after physically assaulting lover

3 hours ago
Girl, 11, rescued after abduction, abuse by teenage kidnapper Crime News

Girl, 11, rescued after abduction, abuse by teenage kidnapper

3 hours ago
Pattaya City plans intersection expansion to ease traffic congestion Pattaya News

Pattaya City plans intersection expansion to ease traffic congestion

3 hours ago
Chumphon motorcycle crash claims mother and two children Crime News

Chumphon motorcycle crash claims mother and two children

5 hours ago
Pet dogs poisoned in Chon Buri sparks outcry over animal cruelty Crime News

Pet dogs poisoned in Chon Buri sparks outcry over animal cruelty

5 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Sink or swim: Thai submarine deal stuck in murky waters

Sink or swim: Thai submarine deal stuck in murky waters

Published: 16:15, 28 November 2024
SET soon to adpot AI for monitoring of listed companies

SET soon to adpot AI for monitoring of listed companies

Published: 16:05, 28 November 2024
Thailand&#8217;s manufacturing index poised for growth after 2024 dip

Thailand’s manufacturing index poised for growth after 2024 dip

Published: 15:47, 28 November 2024
New Mumbai-Bangkok flights ready for take-off in late December

New Mumbai-Bangkok flights ready for take-off in late December

Published: 15:37, 28 November 2024