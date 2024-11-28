Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket is gearing up for a tourism extravaganza like no other. Governor Sophon Suwannarat has thrown open the doors to the Andaman Tourism Networking 2024, a dazzling showcase of six Andaman provinces under the banner, Happening Andaman. Mark your calendars for December 6 to 8 at Saphan Hin, because this three-day event promises to be unforgettable.

Speaking at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, November 27, Governor Sophon, flanked by tourism heavyweights Kamolphan Chalermskulrat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket, and Wirintra Phaphakitchyotphat, Vice President of the Tourism Council of Thailand’s Andaman Cluster, unveiled the grand plans.

Advertisements

What’s in store? Over 100 tourism operators, including airlines, hotels, restaurants, and wellness brands, will flaunt the best of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang, and Satun. Expect buzzing food stalls, thrilling exhibitions, and live concerts, with Thai stars Dome Jaruwat and Luang Kai lighting up the stage on December 6 and 8, respectively.

Visitors can enjoy exclusive promotions, giveaways, and prizes, with event stalls stretching along the scenic Saphan Hin waterfront. To top it off, free electric buses by PKCD (Phuket Smart Bus) will shuttle attendees from Phuket Town to the venue, said Sophon.

“This initiative aims to attract quality tourists while enhancing Phuket’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

The stakes are high: the event is expected to generate over 500 baht million in revenue across the Andaman region. With its vibrant mix of culture, commerce, and entertainment, Happening Andaman isn’t just an event – it’s a tourism game-changer, reported Phuket News.

In related news, Phuket has embarked on an ambitious journey towards sustainable tourism with the introduction of the Phuket Old Town Carbon Neutrality 2030 initiative.

Advertisements

This project aims to establish the historic old town as Thailand’s first carbon-neutral area by the year 2030. Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, representing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, officiated the launch of this initiative at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park located in Phuket Old Town.