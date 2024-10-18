12 year old Thai boy rescued after escaping abuse by aunt

Photo via Channel 7

Police rescued a 12 year old Thai boy who fled his home in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok, after being brutally abused by his aunt. He also sought help for his 14 year old sister.

The 45 year old Thai woman, Wanpen Chaimart, filed a missing person report at Sai Noi Police Station on Tuesday, October 15, at 7.37pm, stating that her 12 year old nephew, whose name was not disclosed to the public, went missing. He walked out of the home at around 12.30pm that day and disappeared.

Advertisements

Fortunately, a local in the province came across the boy last night, October 17, sleeping near a pile of rubbish outside a village in the Bang Bua Thong district. The resident provided assistance and later took him to the police station to be reunited with his family.

The person who found the boy told Channel 3 that the boy was attempting to hide. He laid down near the rubbish pile and covered himself with a cloth. His body was covered with ants.

Upon arriving at the police station, the boy unexpectedly refused to return home and revealed the tragic details of his situation to the officers. He showed them his wounds, bruises, and scars, stating that his aunt beat him, and he no longer wished to stay with her.

The boy added that his 14 year old sister suffered the same abuse. She was recently reprimanded by their aunt after leaving home to meet her boyfriend.

The boy’s sister admitted during an interview with Channel 7 that the children‘s aunt beat and scolded them both but claimed that she did so out of love and care. She said the boy often left the tap running or the gas stove on, putting the family at risk.

Advertisements

Officers attempted to speak with the boy’s aunt but she fled her home and is hiding from the police. Other family members also refused to reveal her whereabouts.

As of now, the boy and his older sister are under the care of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (M-Society). Police will send them to a hospital for medical examinations to document any evidence of physical abuse, in preparation for legal action against their aunt.