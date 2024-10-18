Thai food vendor killed, taxi driver injured in multiple vehicle crash

Photo via Naewna

A multiple vehicle crash on the bridge over Pracharath Intersection in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok, resulted in the death of a Thai food vendor and the severe injury of a taxi driver yesterday, October 17.

Officers from Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation rushed to the scene of the accident on the bridge to assist the two victims, identified as 47 year old food vendor Boonchu and 52 year old taxi driver Sirisak.

The lifeless body of Boonchu was found next to his overturned and damaged sidecar motorcycle. Sirisak was found seriously injured and unconscious near the motorcycle. His yellow-green Toyota taxi was parked about 50 metres away from the scene.

Another dark blue sedan, with a damaged windscreen, was parked at the scene, and the driver waited to provide details of the accident to the police. His account has not yet been made public.

A motorcyclist who witnessed the accident revealed to Naewna news agency that Sirisak had crashed his taxi into Boonchu’s motorcycle, causing it to overturn in the middle of the bridge, with Boonchu trapped in the damaged vehicle.

Sirisak rushed out of his car to retrieve Boonchu from the motorcycle. Unfortunately, the driver of the dark blue sedan arrived at high speed, and, due to the blind spot, failed to notice the accident, crashing into the damaged motorcycle and the two men.

Police have not yet pressed charges or issued any punishment. They are reviewing security camera footage from the road and surrounding areas, as well as questioning other witnesses, before concluding the case. There has been no update on the condition of the taxi driver.

In a related incident, a multi-vehicle collision involving an 18-wheel truck, a lorry, and a pickup on Kanchanaphisek Road in Pathum Thani province in early September resulted in three deaths.

The accident reportedly occurred when the 18-wheeler swerved to avoid a parked car in the left lane and collided with the lorry. The lorry overturned, obstructing the pickup, which was unable to stop in time.