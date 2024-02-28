German tourist sexually assaulted on Phuket motorcycle taxi ride

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A 37 year old female German tourist was sexually assaulted while riding a motorcycle taxi in Phuket in the early hours of yesterday.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, reported the incident to authorities at Patong Police Station around 4.26am. Following a night of exploring Phuket City’s Old Town, she sought a ride back to her hotel at approximately 12.45am. However, what was intended as a routine journey turned into a terrifying ordeal as the driver allegedly assaulted her.

According to reports, the driver made unwanted advances, including kissing her cheek, touching her inappropriately, and attempting to engage her in indecent acts. Fearing for her safety, the victim leapt off the moving motorcycle, sustaining injuries in the process.

Fortunately, a vigilant Good Samaritan intervened, ensuring the distressed tourist’s safety and assisting her back to the hotel. Subsequently, officials from the tourist police division visited her accommodation and escorted her to the police station to formally file a complaint in the early hours of the morning.

Amidst escalating concerns, authorities have launched a thorough investigation, scouring CCTV footage near the Chartered Bank intersection on Phang-Nga–Thepkrasattri Road, where the assault occurred. Efforts are also underway to locate potential witnesses to gather crucial information, reported Pattaya Mail.

While the suspect, identified as the motorcycle taxi driver, reportedly fled the scene, authorities are actively pursuing leads, including tracing the phone number used to inquire about the victim’s hotel address. Urging swift action, the victim emphasised the importance of bringing the perpetrator to justice.

