Chinese man arrested at Bangkok airport with 3,000 grammes of heroin

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 11:11, 28 February 2024| Updated: 11:11, 28 February 2024
60 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok arrested a Chinese man who attempted to smuggle 3,000 grammes of heroin into Australia. The drugs were concealed in books and powder bottles.

The Thai Narcotics Control Board Office (ONCB), stationed in China, reported the drug trafficking plan involving a suspicious Chinese man to the AITF. Further investigation revealed that the man intended to smuggle drugs from Thailand to Melbourne City in Australia via Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday, February 26.

AITF officers closely monitored flights to Melbourne until they identified the suspicious Chinese man, whose identity matched the reported information. Upon inspecting his belongings, officers discovered heroin in his possession.

The heroin was concealed in two plastic baby powder bottles while six bars were hidden within the books, totalling 3,000 grammes.

Related news

The Chinese drug smuggler faces two charges including:

  • Section 90 of the Narcotics Control Act: importing Category 1 drug (heroin) without permission. The penalty is imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine of 1.5 million baht.
  • Section 145(1) of the Narcotics Control Act: possessing Category 1 drug (heroin) for sale. The penalty is imprisonment from two to 20 years and a fine of 200,000 to 2 million baht.

The Permanent Secretary of the ONCB, Phanurat Lakboon, reported that the AITF would coordinate with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing to search for relevant suspects in this drug trafficking case.

Phanurat stated that drug trafficking through airports is an important focus for the ONCB, in addition to drug trafficking at Thailand’s borders. From October 1, 2023, to the present day, officers swooped to sweep up 85 drug trafficking incidents involving Thailand and Australia. Some 116.11 kilogrammes of heroin and 116.14 kilogrammes of crystal meth were confiscated during the operation.

One of the most recent crackdowns on drug trafficking between Thailand and Australia was reported in January this year. A Thai woman was hired by a Laotian man to deliver cushions from Thailand to Australia. The woman’s father suspected something wasn’t quite right with the weight of the Laotian man’s cushions and decided to seek a police investigation.

Officers searched the cushions and found 7.5 kilogrammes of cocaine packed inside. The father’s suspicion helped his daughter narrowly avoid a drug charge and thwarted the attempted trafficking of the illicit substance.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Karma: Thai man killed by Buddha statue during temple rampage

Published: 11:53, 28 February 2024

Seafood surprise: Storm tosses diner 3 metres from Loei restaurant

Published: 11:36, 28 February 2024

Street vendor’s phone stolen in Thailand, thwarting debt freedom dreams

Published: 11:24, 28 February 2024

German tourist sexually assaulted on Phuket motorcycle taxi ride

Published: 11:19, 28 February 2024