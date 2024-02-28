Street vendor’s phone stolen in Thailand, thwarting debt freedom dreams

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A street vendor’s hopes of eradicating debt through her ice cream sales were dashed when a cunning thief took advantage of her momentary distraction to steal her mobile phone and escape on a motorcycle. Tevi Chaihongsa, a 60 year old vendor known for her Pai Thong Ice Cream, reported to the Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station in Pathum Thani Province to file a complaint with Deputy Inspector Noppharot Saengsawang, the investigation officer.

The incident occurred in the Rattanakosin 200 Years Village, where Tevi had recently arrived from Nong Bua Lamphu Province to support her husband’s business in the hopes of paying off their cooperative debt, reported KhaoSod.

Tevi tearfully recounted that just one week into her journey, while selling ice cream in the village, a man on a large black motorcycle approached, feigning interest in buying a large quantity of ice cream to serve to a group. While she was calling her husband to inform him of the bulk order, the man requested her phone, claiming he could communicate better.

As soon as she handed the phone over, the thief snatched it and sped away on his motorcycle, leaving Tevi distraught as the phone contained not only the contact information for her relatives and children but also financial transaction applications with a considerable sum of money for client transfers.

Police officers were coordinating with investigative teams to scrutinize CCTV footage along the route the thief took in his escape, to apprehend him and pursue legal action.

In related news, a 31 year old Cambodian woman is arrested for stealing a Samsung phone from a South Korean passenger on the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok. CCTV footage led to her identification and subsequent confession.

Follow us on :













The woman admitted to selling the stolen Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for 1,500 baht.

She was caught after security footage showed her following closely behind the victim and taking the phone from her bag. The incident took place on October 17, around 3pm at the Saphan Taksin BTS Skytrain station.