Hippo-critically trained! Zoo drills escape with porky starlet Moo Deng (video)

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A runaway hippo, a hospital dash, and a frantic chase, all part of a wild drill at one of Thailand’s top zoos that starred none other than the country’s most beloved chunky celeb, Moo Deng.

At exactly 1.35pm yesterday, July 21, Khao Kheow Open Zoo went into mock lockdown as part of a high-stakes animal escape drill, with Moo Deng, the Internet-famous pygmy hippo, at the centre of the action.

Zoo boss Narongwit Chodchoi said the exercise was designed to sharpen emergency response systems and make sure staff are ready if a real breakout ever happens.

“We want to boost confidence among staff and visitors by preparing for worst-case scenarios.”

To simulate the incident, a staffer dressed in a hippo mascot suit and “escaped” the enclosure. Chaos ensued, in the most organised fashion, as teams leapt into action.

The area was locked down, and the pint-sized pygmy hippo “fugitive” was corralled and safely returned to her pen.

The drama escalated when the escapee “injured” a zoo worker. First aid teams rushed in to treat fake wounds and whisked the victim off to hospital, while zoo vets pretended to tranquillise Moo Deng and ran a health check before the all-clear was given.

The drill is part of the zoo’s 2025 safety programme, aimed at preventing harm to both animals and humans while keeping the attraction a fun, safe place for visitors.

Moo Deng, whose name translates as “bouncy pork,” recently celebrated her first birthday on July 10, and has become a global hit thanks to her poolside antics and watermelon-munching videos.

With her signature waddle and cheeky charm, she’s more than just a hippo, she’s a national treasure.

And now, she’s a trained one too.

Bookings to see the beloved hippo can be made via the Khao Kheow Open Zoo Promotions Facebook page.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

