Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) celebrated National Wildlife Protection Day yesterday with the theme World – Wild – Life Balance: Sustainable Ecosystems for People, Wildlife, and Forests. The event included the official opening of the National Park Tourism Year 2025, aiming to enhance Thailand’s beaches to international standards.

The ceremony took place at the Government Complex in honour of National Wildlife Protection Day. The event was graced by the presence of Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, who emphasised the government’s dedication to balancing natural resource sustainability with economic and social development. The DNP has been tasked with conserving and managing forest and wildlife resources, which are vital for ecological economic development.

Chalermchai highlighted the importance of reducing conflicts between humans and wildlife, as well as addressing land-use issues around conservation areas. These efforts are intended to foster harmony among government entities, local communities, private organisations, and the general public. The event also aimed to raise awareness about the significance of natural resources and wildlife conservation for maintaining ecological balance.

Attapol Charoenchansa, the Director-General of the DNP, noted the collaborative efforts across various sectors in managing, conserving, and restoring natural resources and wildlife habitats. He stressed the importance of preserving biodiversity and ecosystem balance, while also promoting sustainable tourism and recreation in conservation areas.

“We aim to provide efficient support for tourists, especially during peak seasons, ensuring both enjoyment and educational experiences in nature.”

The department has prepared extensively to accommodate tourists, focusing on safety, convenience, and site management. This year marked a significant achievement with the department elevating the standards of seven beach destinations to international levels for the first time, under ISO 13009: 2015 for beach management.

The beaches that have met these standards include Laem Son Beach at Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park, Thai Muang Beach at Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park, Bileh Beach at Than Bok Khorani National Park, Maya Bay at Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Koh Lawa Yai Beach at Ao Phang Nga National Park, Mai Ngam Beach at Mu Ko Surin National Park, and the front beach of Koh Miang (Koh Si) at Mu Ko Similan National Park. This certification instills confidence among tourists visiting these areas and supports sustainable development in wildlife habitats, reported KhaoSod.

