Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:46, 27 December 2024| Updated: 15:46, 27 December 2024
83 2 minutes read
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) celebrated National Wildlife Protection Day yesterday with the theme World – Wild – Life Balance: Sustainable Ecosystems for People, Wildlife, and Forests. The event included the official opening of the National Park Tourism Year 2025, aiming to enhance Thailand’s beaches to international standards.

The ceremony took place at the Government Complex in honour of National Wildlife Protection Day. The event was graced by the presence of Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, who emphasised the government’s dedication to balancing natural resource sustainability with economic and social development. The DNP has been tasked with conserving and managing forest and wildlife resources, which are vital for ecological economic development.

Advertisements

Chalermchai highlighted the importance of reducing conflicts between humans and wildlife, as well as addressing land-use issues around conservation areas. These efforts are intended to foster harmony among government entities, local communities, private organisations, and the general public. The event also aimed to raise awareness about the significance of natural resources and wildlife conservation for maintaining ecological balance.

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Attapol Charoenchansa, the Director-General of the DNP, noted the collaborative efforts across various sectors in managing, conserving, and restoring natural resources and wildlife habitats. He stressed the importance of preserving biodiversity and ecosystem balance, while also promoting sustainable tourism and recreation in conservation areas.

Related news

“We aim to provide efficient support for tourists, especially during peak seasons, ensuring both enjoyment and educational experiences in nature.”

The department has prepared extensively to accommodate tourists, focusing on safety, convenience, and site management. This year marked a significant achievement with the department elevating the standards of seven beach destinations to international levels for the first time, under ISO 13009: 2015 for beach management.

The beaches that have met these standards include Laem Son Beach at Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park, Thai Muang Beach at Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park, Bileh Beach at Than Bok Khorani National Park, Maya Bay at Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Koh Lawa Yai Beach at Ao Phang Nga National Park, Mai Ngam Beach at Mu Ko Surin National Park, and the front beach of Koh Miang (Koh Si) at Mu Ko Similan National Park. This certification instills confidence among tourists visiting these areas and supports sustainable development in wildlife habitats, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed Thailand News

Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

3 hours ago
Thai &#8216;wizard&#8217; halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video Thailand News

Thai ‘wizard’ halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video

3 hours ago
From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024 Thailand News

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

4 hours ago
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day Environment News

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

4 hours ago
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up Politics News

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

4 hours ago
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel Bangkok News

Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

4 hours ago
Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism Aviation News

Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s top destinations gear up for new year surge Phuket News

Thailand’s top destinations gear up for new year surge

5 hours ago
Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach Crime News

Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach

5 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police

5 hours ago
Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket Crime News

Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket

6 hours ago
Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket Crime News

Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket

6 hours ago
Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies Crime News

Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies

6 hours ago
Man&#8217;s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri Crime News

Man’s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends Thailand News

Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends

6 hours ago
Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year Bangkok News

Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year

6 hours ago
Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase Crime News

Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase

6 hours ago
4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man Crime News

4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news

7 hours ago
Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya Crime News

Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme Business News

Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme

8 hours ago
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise Bangkok News

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

8 hours ago
Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives Crime News

Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives

8 hours ago
Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment Business News

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

8 hours ago
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project Thailand News

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

8 hours ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

Published: 16:19, 27 December 2024
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

Published: 15:30, 27 December 2024
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

Published: 15:26, 27 December 2024
Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

Published: 15:06, 27 December 2024
Check Also
Close