Butterbear fan meet in Thailand criticised for high ticket prices

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The fan meets event in Thailand for the popular mascot Butterbear sparked a heated debate due to the high ticket prices, comparable to major Korean artist concerts.

The event, titled Butterbear’s 1st Fam Meeting: Adventure Awaits! is scheduled for November 9 to 10 at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK in Huai Kwang district, Bangkok. Tickets are priced from 1,900 baht to 5,900 baht, with a livestreaming option available at 890 baht per show. Sales will start on October 20 at 10am via Thai Ticket Major.

Advertisements

Excitement is palpable among fans eager to meet Butterbear, a beloved figure known for her heartwarming presence. However, the announcement of the ticket prices left many fans feeling disappointed and questioning the steep costs.

The controversy has reignited discussions about Butterbear, with many fans expressing discontent over what they perceive as exorbitant prices for a fan meet event, drawing comparisons to concerts by prominent artists.

“Butterbear has always been adorable until the ticket prices were announced. It’s clear this isn’t just a simple fan meeting anymore.”

“The prices are too high. Butterbear would be just as charming as a mascot for a cute café. What activities justify such high prices? These rates are on par with artist concerts.”

Critics question various aspects of the event, arguing that the costs don’t align with the nature of the fan meet. They pointed out that the event does not involve travel or accommodation for Butterbear, unlike international concerts, and questioned the necessity of such high prices.

Advertisements

“Butterbear doesn’t need to fly or stay in hotels. This is not a concert. If there are guests, it’s just for raising prices. People want to see Butterbear alone. Even extravagant Thai concerts haven’t charged this much. The benefits don’t justify the cost.”

Some fans speculate that the high prices may be targeting Chinese fans primarily.

Others suggested that a more festival-like atmosphere would be more appealing, featuring parades, guest appearances, game stalls, and affordable tickets.

“If Butterbear had a festival with parades, shows, guest surprises, game stalls, and cute merchandise, it would be more attractive. Affordable tickets are a must.”

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact on Butterbear’s popularity. Fans worry that the involvement of large sponsors and high ticket prices might diminish the genuine charm that originally attracted them to Butterbear, reported KhaoSod.

“If the brand continues this marketing strategy, Butterbear’s appeal might wane. While Butterbear’s cuteness heals hearts, heavy commercial involvement could turn affection into fatigue. Mascots can’t talk; what can a fan meet with such high-priced tickets offer? Thai fans have fleeting interests, and many trends could overshadow this.”

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why are the ticket prices for Butterbear’s fan meet so high? The high prices may target international fans, especially from China, similar to high-profile artist concerts. What is Butterbear known for? Butterbear is celebrated for her heartwarming presence and adorable persona, which has garnered a large fanbase. When and where is Butterbear’s fan meet event happening? The event is scheduled for November 9 to 10 at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK. What alternatives do fans suggest for Butterbear’s event? Fans suggest a festival-like atmosphere with parades, guest appearances, game stalls, and cute merchandise. How can fans who cannot attend the event still participate? Fans can opt for the live streaming option available at 890 baht per show.