Thai ‘wizard’ halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:28, 27 December 2024| Updated: 16:28, 27 December 2024
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai “wizard” in the Isaan province of Udon Thani ended an explicit ritual after a video of him chanting in front of a foreign couple during sexual activity went viral on Thai social media.

The ritual came to public attention after the Facebook page Esor News shared details on Wednesday, December 25. The page posted a picture of a Thai man performing the ritual alongside a pile of amulets, accompanied by the caption…

“Explicit ritual exposed: Chanting over amulets and a couple during sexual activity to increase charm. The performer applies gold leaf to the participants’ private parts and chants while the couple intercourse”.

Channel 7 reported that the amulets used in the ritual, known as Ngang Phet Phaya Thon, are believed to enhance the charm of their owners, supposedly making them more adored by those around them.

The sorcerer, identified as 37 year old Em Paramee, also known as Em Thai Wizard, later gave an interview with Channel 7 and ThaiRath at his premises in Udon Thani to clarify the situation and defend his actions.

Em admitted to being the ritual performer in the video and confirmed that the couple involved were foreign nationals. He claimed that he does not typically perform such explicit rituals but made an exception at the couple’s request.

Thai explicit ritual to enhance charm
Photo via Facebook/ มูปาระมี เพจหลัก

According to Em, the couple also asked to record the ritual. However, he stated that he did not expect them to share the video with others.

Em further explained that he did not make a significant profit from the ritual. The ceremony was performed in a central province of Thailand, not at his premises. The couple covered all travel expenses, meals, and accommodation for him.

Thai wizard ends explicit ritual after viral video
Em, his amulets, and his followers who attended the ritual at his premises. | Photo via Facebook/ มูปาระมี เพจหลัก

Em revealed that the amulets created during the ritual were divided equally between himself and the couple. He later sold the amulets for 888 baht each.

Expressing regret, Em stated that he was sorry for the incident and vowed never to conduct such rituals again.

Following the controversy, government officials inspected Em’s premises but found no illegal items. No legal charges or penalties were brought against him.

