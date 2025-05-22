Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist’s credit card

Police yesterday, May 21, arrested a Thai coach bus driver for stealing a credit card from a Romanian tourist and using the card to fraudulently withdraw 280,000 baht.

The Romanian victim, Cristina, sought assistance from the Surat Thani Provincial Immigration Bureau after discovering that her credit card had gone missing.

The foreign woman suspected that she lost her card during a coach journey from Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani to Phuket. Upon checking her account, she found that 280,000 baht was withdrawn, prompting serious concern.

Officers investigated the transactions and found that the money was withdrawn from various ATMs in the Mueang Surat Thani district.

Police examined CCTV footage from one ATM and identified the suspect, 34 year old Charnnarong, who worked as a bus driver. Footage showed Charnnarong using his personal vehicle, a white Toyota sedan, to drive around Surat Thani city centre and withdraw money from multiple ATMs.

Police later raided Charnnarong’s residence on Talat Mai Road in Surat Thani, where they arrested him. At the time of arrest, he had not yet spent the stolen money.

Officers recovered the full amount of 280,000 baht in cash at the property.

Charnnarong claimed he found the credit card dropped on the coach bus and picked it up. He stated that the card’s password was written on it, enabling him to withdraw money.

After confirming that the password worked, he continued to withdraw cash a total of 14 times.

Charnnarong faces three charges including:

Section 334 of the Criminal Law: Theft. The penalty is up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Section 188 of the Criminal Law: Damaging, destroying, concealing, or rendering useless a document belonging to another person. The penalty is up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Section 269(5) of the Criminal Law: Unlawfully possessing another person’s electronic card. The penalty is up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.