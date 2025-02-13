Sky-high thieves on the rise: Minister demands tighter flight security Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 13, 2025 139 1 minute read Share this article Facebook X LinkedIn Messenger Messenger WhatsApp Line Share via Email Print Photo courtesy of The Nation A wave of in-flight thefts targeting unsuspecting passengers sparked urgent action from Thai police after reports revealed that criminals stole valuables worth 19 million baht on flights to Hong Kong last year. Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has now called on airlines to step up cabin inspections and warn passengers to safeguard their belongings. Several airlines have already tightened security measures in response to growing concerns. Advertisements Hong Kong recorded 169 cases of in-flight theft in the first 10 months of 2024, with around 70% occurring on regional flights from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India. Passengers, often asleep in dimly lit cabins, have fallen victim to brazen thieves who target cash, jewellery, and luxury items. Despite the alarming trend, Sorawong remains confident it will not impact Thailand’s international tourism market. Related Articles French tourist’s trip to Koh Tao turns into cabbage truck chaos 9 hours ago Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup 9 hours ago “I don’t think incidents of theft on planes will affect the international tourist market in Thailand.” Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool noted that in-flight theft is not a new issue, with similar cases making headlines globally. She urged both passengers and airline staff to remain vigilant, adding that offenders should face legal consequences, including visa revocation or blacklisting. Photo courtesy of The Nation Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association (ATTA), warned that such crimes damage the reputation of the perpetrator’s home country, leading to increased scrutiny of its travellers. However, he reassured that the rise in theft cases has not deterred tourists, who are instead exercising greater caution. Advertisements Photo courtesy of The Nation James Tong, Managing Director of Hong Kong’s Ngong Ping 360 cable car attraction, stressed the need for government intervention but confirmed that tourism in Hong Kong remains unaffected. Airlines have even increased flights and seat capacity between Thailand and Hong Kong despite the surge in thefts, reported The Nation. Photo courtesy of The Nation In August last year, a 37 year old mainland Chinese passenger had his credit card stolen and used for fraudulent transactions totalling over HK$36,000 (157,000 baht) while on VietJet Air 966 from Da Nang, which landed at 10pm on Sunday, August 25. 