Sky-high thieves on the rise: Minister demands tighter flight security

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Sky-high thieves on the rise: Minister demands tighter flight security
Photo courtesy of The Nation

A wave of in-flight thefts targeting unsuspecting passengers sparked urgent action from Thai police after reports revealed that criminals stole valuables worth 19 million baht on flights to Hong Kong last year.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has now called on airlines to step up cabin inspections and warn passengers to safeguard their belongings. Several airlines have already tightened security measures in response to growing concerns.

Hong Kong recorded 169 cases of in-flight theft in the first 10 months of 2024, with around 70% occurring on regional flights from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India. Passengers, often asleep in dimly lit cabins, have fallen victim to brazen thieves who target cash, jewellery, and luxury items.

Despite the alarming trend, Sorawong remains confident it will not impact Thailand’s international tourism market.

“I don’t think incidents of theft on planes will affect the international tourist market in Thailand.”

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool noted that in-flight theft is not a new issue, with similar cases making headlines globally. She urged both passengers and airline staff to remain vigilant, adding that offenders should face legal consequences, including visa revocation or blacklisting.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association (ATTA), warned that such crimes damage the reputation of the perpetrator’s home country, leading to increased scrutiny of its travellers. However, he reassured that the rise in theft cases has not deterred tourists, who are instead exercising greater caution.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

James Tong, Managing Director of Hong Kong’s Ngong Ping 360 cable car attraction, stressed the need for government intervention but confirmed that tourism in Hong Kong remains unaffected. Airlines have even increased flights and seat capacity between Thailand and Hong Kong despite the surge in thefts, reported The Nation.

