Trio arrested for stealing highway cables in Surat Thani

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Trio arrested for stealing highway cables in Surat Thani
Three men have been arrested for stealing highway street lighting cables in Surat Thani province. The suspects were caught in the act by local highway officials and police. A subsequent search of their residence revealed more stolen items.

Yesterday, January 28, Kritsada Khongplot, head of the Khian Sa highway department, received a tip-off about suspicious activity on Highway 44, at kilometre marker 67+400, near Ban Bang Yai in Khian Sa district. The criminals were reportedly digging to steal electrical cables.

Acting, Kritsada and six other officials, along with two rescue workers from the Kuson Sattha Foundation, rushed to the scene, coordinating with Khian Sa district police.

Upon arrival, the police found three men using spades to dig around the base of a light pole. As the officials attempted to apprehend them, the suspects fled on motorcycles.

During the chase, one of the suspects brandished a machete. However, they eventually collided with a police vehicle and were apprehended. One suspect sustained injuries in the incident.

The suspects were later identified as 21 year old Somporn, 19 year old Santi, and 23 year old Wirachai. They were found in possession of stolen electrical cables and burglary tools.

Further investigation led the officials to the suspects’ residence in Bang Sawat subdistrict, Phrasaeng district. There, they discovered numerous discarded cable casings, stripped of their copper wires, in a drainage ditch behind the house. The suspects were subsequently handed over to Khian Sa police for further legal proceedings.

Lieutenant Colonel Warin Fungfuang, the director of the third Surat Thani highway office in Wiang Sa, confirmed that the suspects are considered a societal threat and emphasised the importance of enforcing the law to its fullest extent, reported KhaoSod.

He assured that the highway department is working to repair the street lighting system promptly to ensure public safety. Warin also urged residents to report any suspicious activities to local police.

