Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs

Officers uncover underage attendees and illicit substances in pool villa party

Thursday, May 22, 2025
Police this morning raided a pool villa in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province disrupting a birthday party and arresting 55 people, 11 of whom were minors, with the youngest being just 15 years old. The raid at 3.06am today, May 22, uncovered a stash of illicit substances, including ketamine.

The operation followed a tip-off from residents about a gathering of teenagers at the villa. Upon arrival, police found numerous cars and motorcycles parked outside.

Inside, a large group of young people were found drinking, using drugs, and dancing to loud music. The police promptly intervened, causing considerable confusion among the partygoers.

After securing the area, police identified 26 males and 29 females, including two 15 year olds among the minors. A search of the premises revealed narcotics hidden behind televisions, beside beds, and in transparent plastic bags scattered across tables and floors. These substances were identified as ketamine and other drugs.

The party was reportedly organised by 21 year old Phitsanu, also known as Sod Pattaya, who had rented the villa for the occasion.

The gathering included friends under 20 years old who could not legally enter entertainment venues, prompting them to choose a villa instead. However, their activities were not overlooked by local law enforcement.

Initial drug tests indicated that 50 out of the 55 attendees tested positive for drug use, including nearly all the minors.

Those found with drugs in their system, along with people claiming ownership of the substances, were taken to Bang Lamung Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, over 20 teenagers were caught during a drug-fuelled birthday celebration for a woman named Jan at a resort in Mueang Chai Nat district.

The raid, which took place on May 7, uncovered various drugs including ecstasy, ketamine, love drug, and methamphetamine.

Police from Mueang Chai Nat police and district officials, working with the local administration, had been monitoring the group for some time.

The teenagers frequently held parties at different venues, managing to avoid detection until a tip-off about Jan’s birthday celebration led to police intervention.

