Bangkok to beat the gridlock with new congestion charge

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit revealed that Bangkok could soon join cities like London and Singapore with a congestion charge aimed at unclogging the city’s crowded streets and reducing pollution.

Suriya announced a six-month timeline for the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) to finalise a study identifying the best model for implementing the charge.

“We’re looking at ways to ease Bangkok’s notorious traffic while generating funds to enhance our transit infrastructure.”

Suriya explained that fees collected through the congestion charge would bolster an infrastructure fund, enabling the government to potentially buy back electric train projects and introduce a flat 20-baht fare across the capital. According to Suriya, this approach aims to ease commuting costs, reduce traffic jams, and cut down on air pollution, especially in the city centre.

Addressing concerns, Suriya noted that over 60% of Bangkok’s public supports the congestion charge, although some residents in affected areas remain wary. To address this, he assured that city centre residents will be exempt from paying the charge.

“The final details will be known once the OTP completes its study.”

Transport Ministry spokesperson Kritchanon Aiyapunya revealed that Bangkok’s congestion charge model draws from success stories in London, Singapore, Stockholm, and Milan, where policies clearly define charge zones and times.

London, for instance, saw a 16% drop in traffic congestion and an 18% increase in public transport use after implementing the charge, he noted. London’s AI-driven camera system records vehicle plate numbers in designated zones, with fees payable through apps or online banking.

Highlighting growing acceptance, Kritchanon said, “In Stockholm, public support rose from 21% to 67% after implementation, and in London, support jumped from 39% to 54%.”

The OTP, now consulting with the British government, hopes this initiative could usher in a new era for Bangkok’s traffic and transit systems, reported The Nation.

