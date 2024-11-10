Bangkok police nab suspects in tourist robbery with steak knife

Photo of Top TopPublished: 11:07, 10 November 2024| Updated: 11:10, 10 November 2024
200 1 minute read
Bangkok police nab suspects in tourist robbery with steak knife
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Bangkok police recently apprehended two young men accused of robbing a Chinese tourist with a steak knife in the bustling Bang Rak district. The incident, which took place in the early hours of the morning, resulted in the suspects facing serious charges.

Jetsada, a 22 year old man, and 23 year old Suradet were arrested by Bang Rak police on November 8. They are charged with multiple offences, including armed robbery at night and carrying a weapon in public without proper cause.

Advertisements

The robbery occurred near Si Phraya Road around 4.20am, leaving the victim, 30 year old Zhu, distressed after being forced to surrender his iPhone 15 Pro.

The two suspects allegedly approached Zhu on a red-and-black motorcycle, brandishing a steak knife as they demanded his possessions. After the robbery, they quickly fled the scene, leaving Zhu shaken but unharmed.

Related news

Investigators acted swiftly, gathering evidence and managing to secure arrest warrants the following day. The stolen phone and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered, adding to the mounting evidence against the suspects.

During questioning, the pair confessed to the crime, attributing their actions to financial troubles. They admitted to consuming kratom juice at Jetsada’s residence before deciding to venture out in search of money, leading them to target the unsuspecting tourist, reported The Pattaya News.

One investigator mentioned, “The suspects told us they were desperate for cash, which drove them to commit the robbery.”

Advertisements

Jetsada and Suradet are currently held at the Bang Rak Police Station, where they await further legal proceedings.

In related news, police in Lat Phrao district, Bangkok, successfully apprehended two young men who allegedly used a knife to rob a jogger of a mobile phone, which they later sold to fund their methamphetamine habit.

The arrest took place at 4.30pm on November 4, under the direction of Thanaphan Phadungkan, Chief of Lat Phrao Police Station, along with Ratchat Asalertirun, Deputy Chief, and other officers.

Bangkok NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Top

Top

Top is a multifaceted news writer with a keen interest in real estate and travel. Top currently covers local Thai news at Thaiger. As a travel buff, Top blogs about his travels- around the world and Thailand- during his free time.

Related Articles

British nationals charged for reckless motorbike riding

British nationals charged for reckless motorbike riding

Published: 10:38, 10 November 2024
Koh Si Chang police uncover illegal immigration operation

Koh Si Chang police uncover illegal immigration operation

Published: 10:21, 10 November 2024
Suvarnabhumi Airport urges safety during Loy Krathong festival

Suvarnabhumi Airport urges safety during Loy Krathong festival

Published: 09:54, 10 November 2024
Thailand mayor&#8217;s murder linked to notorious assault rifle

Thailand mayor’s murder linked to notorious assault rifle

Published: 09:23, 10 November 2024