Bangkok police nab suspects in tourist robbery with steak knife

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Bangkok police recently apprehended two young men accused of robbing a Chinese tourist with a steak knife in the bustling Bang Rak district. The incident, which took place in the early hours of the morning, resulted in the suspects facing serious charges.

Jetsada, a 22 year old man, and 23 year old Suradet were arrested by Bang Rak police on November 8. They are charged with multiple offences, including armed robbery at night and carrying a weapon in public without proper cause.

Advertisements

The robbery occurred near Si Phraya Road around 4.20am, leaving the victim, 30 year old Zhu, distressed after being forced to surrender his iPhone 15 Pro.

The two suspects allegedly approached Zhu on a red-and-black motorcycle, brandishing a steak knife as they demanded his possessions. After the robbery, they quickly fled the scene, leaving Zhu shaken but unharmed.

Investigators acted swiftly, gathering evidence and managing to secure arrest warrants the following day. The stolen phone and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered, adding to the mounting evidence against the suspects.

During questioning, the pair confessed to the crime, attributing their actions to financial troubles. They admitted to consuming kratom juice at Jetsada’s residence before deciding to venture out in search of money, leading them to target the unsuspecting tourist, reported The Pattaya News.

One investigator mentioned, “The suspects told us they were desperate for cash, which drove them to commit the robbery.”

Advertisements

Jetsada and Suradet are currently held at the Bang Rak Police Station, where they await further legal proceedings.

The arrest took place at 4.30pm on November 4, under the direction of Thanaphan Phadungkan, Chief of Lat Phrao Police Station, along with Ratchat Asalertirun, Deputy Chief, and other officers.