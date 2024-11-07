Thaksin to fire up Pheu Thai campaign in Udon Thani province

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is back in the political spotlight as he gears up to boost the Pheu Thai Party’s campaign in a major way. Thaksin is expected to make his return to the stage in Udon Thani next week, marking his first public address since ending his self-imposed exile in August last year.

The 74 year old’s much-anticipated appearance aims to rally support for Pheu Thai candidates in the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) mayoral elections, scheduled for February 1 next year across 29 provinces.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, a core figure within Pheu Thai, expressed confidence that Thaksin’s involvement will be a game-changer for the campaign.

“I believe Thaksin’s role will be a morale booster for the party and the electorate.”

Suriya highlighted Thaksin’s reputation and track record from his time in office. He emphasised that Thaksin’s role will be purely as a campaign assistant, ensuring it does not amount to dominating the party’s activities.

The choice of Udon Thani, the unofficial capital of Thailand’s northeast, is no accident. Known as a Pheu Thai stronghold, the region is central to the party’s strategy to capture local offices and rally the northeast’s voting base. Thaksin is expected to make his address on November 13 and 14, reinforcing Pheu Thai’s grassroots support and firing up local enthusiasm.

With candidate applications open from December 23 to 27, Pheu Thai is ramping up efforts to secure key seats in regions including Khon Kaen, Yasothon, Phitsanulok, and Ayutthaya. Thaksin’s comeback has electrified the party’s ranks, and his presence is set to be a potent force in these pivotal elections, reported Thai PBS World.

In March, Thaksin returned to his hometown of Chiang Mai with his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the current Thai PM. On his arrival, the then-Deputy National Police Chief, Surachet Hakparn, extended a warm welcome.

Thaksin’s visit coincided with a series of events and engagements that included prominent politicians such as Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Nirat Pongsitthaworn, the Governor of Chiang Mai.