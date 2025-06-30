Royal Irrigation Department mobilises for nationwide flash flood threat

Emergency teams monitor rivers and reservoirs to protect vulnerable areas

Flood preparations are underway across Thailand as meteorologists forecast several days of intense rainfall from July 1 to 5. The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) confirmed it is mobilising personnel, machinery, and equipment to high-risk areas following an alert from the National Water Resources Office (NWRO).

The NWRO has warned of flash floods, stagnant water, and potential mudslides in several provinces due to accumulated rain.

The Hydro Informatics Centre highlighted the alert as Announcement No. 9/2568, noting particular concern for low-lying areas near major rivers and communities along the Mekong River, where fluctuating water levels could pose additional hazards.

Regions under close monitoring include:

  • Northern Thailand: Chiang Rai, Tak, Nan, Phayao
  • Northeastern Thailand: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Yasothon, Roi Et, Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani
  • Eastern Thailand: Chanthaburi, Trat
  • Southern Thailand: Ranong, Phang Nga

In response, the RID has directed all regional offices to deploy staff and equipment to vulnerable zones to ensure rapid assistance. Teams have been instructed to inspect irrigation structures, confirm operational readiness, and adjust reservoir water releases as needed. Continuous clearing of debris from waterways is also underway to maintain drainage capacity.

Local irrigation units have been ordered to track weather updates and river levels around the clock following rainfall. RID officials are coordinating with other agencies to issue early warnings so that residents have time to prepare.

Residents facing problems or seeking advice about water levels and flooding can contact their local irrigation office or call the Royal Irrigation Department hotline on 1460.

Similarly, on May 27, the Royal Gazette announced new regulations from the Social Security Office (SSO) regarding a 900 baht refund for those insured in 55 flood-affected provinces. The measure aimed to alleviate impacts from storms and floods between October 2024 and March 2025.

The Ministry of Labour and the SSO have implemented measures to support businesses and insured individuals under sections 33 and 39 who faced challenges due to adverse weather in these regions.

