Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok’s Wat Pho (video)

General Prawit Wongsuwan, better known as “Big Pom,” took a dramatic tumble down the stairs at Wat Pho, one of Bangkok’s most iconic temples, during a royal blessing ceremony on Monday evening. But despite the fall, party officials insist the political heavyweight is in fighting form.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 19, just after 7pm, as General Prawit, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), was leaving a sacred chanting ceremony held in honour of His Majesty the King at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangklaram (Wat Pho). The event had drawn senior political figures, temple officials, and media to the revered site.

A clip of the incident, now circulating widely online, shows the 78 year old politician being supported by aides while descending the temple’s steps.

Moments later, he appears to lose his footing and slips, landing hard on the stairs before being quickly assisted by his security detail.

The footage sparked immediate concern, with many speculating about the extent of his injuries.

Initial reports suggested that the general was rushed to the hospital for evaluation. However, in a swift response, Police Lieutenant General Piya Tawichai, spokesperson for the PPRP, downplayed the drama.

“General Prawit did not fall down the stairs as reported in the news. He only slightly lost his balance and was not injured in any way. He is still working as usual and remains healthy, both physically and mentally.”

Despite the footage telling a different story, party representatives are keen to reassure the public that Big Pom is still very much in action.

The former deputy prime minister has long been known for his resilience and has continued to be a central figure in Thai politics despite his age and various controversies, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Online reactions ranged from concern to sarcasm, with social media users praising his security team’s swift reaction, while others questioned the party’s attempt to downplay the incident.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

