NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has launched an investigation into the actions of Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and the director general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Police Major Yutthana Praedam, following allegations of misconduct during the investigation into alleged collusion in the Senate elections.

The NACC’s decision to establish a committee to investigate the two officials follows a formal complaint lodged by Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja. The complaint, submitted to the graft watchdog, was sparked by grievances from 10 senators, who allege they were being targeted and persecuted by DSI officials.

The senators allege that plain-clothed officers, without showing proper identification, forcibly entered the home of a former senator in Amnart Charoen province, pressuring him to confess to involvement in the alleged election collusion.

“These officers went as far as disconnecting the CCTV system in the house to carry out their actions undetected,” one of the senators claimed. This disturbing allegation has raised serious concerns over the DSI’s tactics and the potential political motivations behind the investigation.

The DSI’s probe into the Senate election collusion has sparked outrage among many, with critics viewing it as a politically-motivated attempt to undermine the influence of the Bhumjaithai Party in the Senate. The Bhumjaithai Party is closely affiliated with the so-called “Blue” faction, which has significant influence within the Senate.

Tawee, leader of the Prachachart Party, is known to have close ties with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and plays a pivotal role in overseeing the DSI. This has led to suspicions that the investigation into the Senate elections could be part of a wider political strategy to weaken rival factions and alter the balance of power in the Senate, reported Thai PBS World.

The ongoing investigation is sure to fuel tensions within Thailand’s political landscape as allegations of corruption and abuse of power continue to surface.

As the NACC delves deeper into the actions of Tawee and Yutthana, the public and political observers will be keenly watching to see whether the investigation will lead to significant consequences for those involved.