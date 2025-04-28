PPRP vows not to rejoin Thai government coalition

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader General Prawit Wongsuwon affirmed that the PPRP will not re-enter the government coalition. He dispelled rumours suggesting that its MPs had defected to the coalition Kla Dharma Party.

Yesterday, April 27, the same day PPRP unveiled a new party logo, Prawit denied any intentions among the party’s MPs to defect, noting that all members were present at the annual general meeting on the same day.

Captain Thamanat Prompow, Chief Adviser of the coalition Kla Dharma Party, previously hinted at the possibility of welcoming more opposition MPs into the party.

When questioned about the possibility of the ruling Pheu Thai Party inviting the PPRP to rejoin the coalition, Prawit simply stated, “We will not join.”

The PPRP was part of the government coalition under the Pheu Thai-backed administration of Srettha Thavisin during 2023 and 2024.

PPRP Secretary-General Paiboon Nititawan commented that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s assertion in Chiang Mai, that the PPRP would not join the government, was merely an excuse to save face following Thaksin’s unsuccessful attempt to involve the party.

During the meeting, two new deputy leaders were elected: Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala and Suradet Yasawat. Suradet will manage the upper northern region, while Thirachai will focus on economic affairs, reported Bangkok Post.

Suradet stated that the party’s primary policies include the protection of the monarchy and economic improvement. He mentioned that the party aims to secure 60 MP seats in the next election and opposes the legalisation of casinos, a flagship policy of Pheu Thai.

In other political news, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, speaking in Chiang Mai, dismissed rumours of the Bhumjaithai Party’s potential removal from the coalition amidst discussions of a Cabinet reshuffle.

The former premier clarified that Cabinet decisions are exclusively the prime minister’s prerogative and suggested that any changes would affect all coalition parties, not just the Pheu Thai Party.