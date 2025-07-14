Former Thai ranger punches Cambodian soldier at controversial border site

Cultural heritage hotspot becomes flashpoint in ongoing Thai-Cambodian unease

July 14, 2025
Former Thai ranger punches Cambodian soldier at controversial border site
Photo via ThaiRath

A former Thai volunteer ranger punched a Cambodian soldier at a tourist attraction in the Isaan province of Surin, an area marked by tension between the two countries, yesterday, July 13.

The spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), Wintachai Suwaree, clarified the incident at Prasat Ta Muen Thom in the Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin, stating that Thai soldiers stationed at the site received a report of the assault at approximately 10.20am.

Witnesses reported that a male Thai tourist punched a Cambodian soldier before fleeing the scene. Thai soldiers promptly searched for the suspect and managed to apprehend him shortly thereafter. The attacker was identified as Sommai Srisiklanan.

Sommai is a former Thai volunteer ranger in the Royal Thai Paramilitary Force. He currently serves as president of the Pak Thong Chai Volunteer Ranger Club and the Samut Sakhon Veterans Network.

According to MGR Online, Sommai claimed the altercation was provoked by Cambodian tourists, alleging that they insulted him. He also claimed that the Cambodian soldiers sided with their fellow countrymen and failed to address the behaviour of the Cambodian tourists.

Ex-thai soldier punchses cambodian soldier
Sommai | Photo via MGR Online

Dissatisfied with the response from the soldiers, Sommai said he decided to launch the attack.

Thai military officials reached an understanding with the Cambodian victims to maintain peaceful relations between military personnel stationed at the site.

The RTA spokesperson affirmed that the former ranger will face consequences for his actions, although details of the disciplinary measures were not disclosed.

Thai punches Cambodian soldier
Thbe victim | Photo via MGR Online

Amid renewed tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, the Ban Nong Ian–Stung Bot checkpoint remains closed. Meanwhile, the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint is open from 8am to 4pm, but cross-border travel is currently subject to strict controls.

Matichon reported yesterday that over 30 Thai nationals returned from Cambodia, claiming to be tourists. However, both officials and media sources believe they had been working at Cambodian casinos.

Immigration officers stated that the group had been monitoring the situation for over a month and may have returned out of concern that tensions between the two countries could escalate further.

