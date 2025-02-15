Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

Puntid Tantivangphaisal56 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 15, 2025
Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting
A shooting incident in Nakhon Si Thammarat resulted in serious injuries for a man recently released from prison. Police are focusing on a drug-related conflict as they identify the suspect involved.

The incident occurred yesterday, February 14 on Yutthasat Road, Soi 16, in Pak Phraek subdistrict, Thung Song district. Police Colonel Teerawut Thepluean from Thung Song Police Station, and other officers, along with rescue personnel, investigated the scene, discovering only bloodstains.

The injured man, 37 year old Krisana, son of former Thung Song municipality member Charan, had already been taken to Thung Song Hospital. He sustained severe gunshot wounds to the face and chest from an unidentified firearm.

During the investigation, Krisana’s mother, Pan, revealed that her son had only recently been released from prison on drug charges and was living at home with the family. On the day of the incident, Krisana received a phone call from an unknown person waiting at the end of the alley. Shortly after he left, three gunshots were heard, followed by Krisana’s cries for help. Pan and her husband ran outside to find their son injured and immediately took him to the hospital. The reason behind the attack remains unclear, as Krisana had not shared any concerns with his family.

Pol. Col. Teerawut suggested that the attack was likely linked to a drug-related dispute, given Krisana’s recent release. The suspects, believed to be at least two individuals, might have been acquaintances of Krisana. It is thought they called him out to settle an issue, which escalated to gunfire when an agreement could not be reached, reported KhaoSod.

The police have identified the suspects and are closely monitoring them while seeking an arrest warrant from the court to proceed with legal action.

In similar news, police in Phatthalung province are investigating a man who allegedly fired shots at his ex-wife’s home on February 9, causing property damage but no injuries. The incident occurred in Mueang Phatthalung district, with officers confirming they are actively pursuing legal action against the suspect.

