Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Passengers on a train in Lopburi were startled when a man fell from a moving train and died. The incident occurred at 5.30pm yesterday, February 14, at Lopburi railway station.

Police Lieutenant Thannadon Thiangsan from the Tha Hin Police Station, along with medical personnel from Ananda Mahidol Hospital and volunteers from the Por Tek Tung Foundation, were called to the scene on platform one. They found the man, wearing a red shirt and floral shorts, lying face down with injuries over his body. A pair of sandals and a 10 baht coin were nearby, but no personal identification documents were found. It was noted that the dead man was wearing an adult diaper, suggesting he may have had a medical condition.

A military officer who witnessed the event recounted that as the northern train number 207 from Bangkok to Nakhon Sawan approached the platform, the man attempted to disembark before the train had come to a complete stop. This led to him losing his balance and falling to his death.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The railway station staff confirmed that the deceased was known in the area as “Odd,” a man aged between 40 and 50 from Ban Mo district in Saraburi. He was a regular train traveller and was known to exhibit inappropriate behaviour, possibly due to a psychiatric condition. Despite numerous warnings from the staff, he often ignored safety advice. It is believed that in his haste to leave the train, coupled with his frail physical state, he met with the fatal accident, reported KhaoSod.

The police have sent the body to the hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and have contacted his family for funeral arrangements.

In similar news, a 51 year old Thai man was killed by a train while recording TikTok videos on a railway track in Ratchaburi province.

The fatal accident was reported to Mueang Ratchaburi Police Station at 8.15am on December 18 last year. The victim, identified as Wiroj, had parked his bicycle and sat on the Chulalongkorn Railway Bridge over the Mae Klong River when tragedy struck.

