4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman’s kitchen

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 55 year old woman from Chumphon province was startled when a 4-metre-long king cobra, weighing over 8 kilogrammes, slithered into her kitchen while she was eating. She abandoned her meal and called emergency services for assistance.

Sarawut Muangdaeng, head of the rescue unit of the Chumphon Charity Foundation in Sawi district, received a call from Jirawan, who resides at 55/3 Village 6, Khon subdistrict, Sawi district. She reported the presence of a large snake in her home, expressing concern for her safety. Sarawut, along with his rescue team equipped with snake-catching tools, promptly arrived at the scene.

The house is a single-storey concrete building located at the edge of a dense forest in a remote area near a mountain pass, making access challenging. In the kitchen, under the gas stove rack, they discovered the large king cobra coiled amidst some bowls and plates.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Rescue personnel carefully manoeuvred their equipment to remove the dishes, aware of the potential danger posed by the venomous king cobra. The homeowner and her relatives anxiously watched as the team worked with expertise gained from handling snakes regularly. Eventually, they managed to loop a snare around the snake’s neck and extract it from the kitchen. Despite the snake’s resistance, it was successfully secured in a sack. The snake weighed approximately 8 kilogrammes.

Following the capture, the rescue team planned to notify conservation officials before releasing the snake back into its natural habitat.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Jirawan recounted that she was eating in the kitchen when the snake suddenly appeared. She immediately dropped her plate and fled. Once she calmed down, she called the rescue team. She noted that a smaller snake had entered the house a few days earlier, but this one was much larger and unfamiliar. She speculated that it might have descended from the mountain in search of water, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

