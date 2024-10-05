Elephant carcass found in Chiang Mai after severe flooding

Photo courtesy of CNN

A tragic discovery was made yesterday, October 4, when the carcass of an elephant was found washed up near an elephant camp in Chiang Mai following severe flooding. This incident highlights the urgent need for improved animal management during natural disasters.

The flooding, which occurred in several areas of Chiang Mai province, particularly impacted the region of Mae Taeng, where numerous elephant care centres and camps are located. Reports indicate that some elephants were swept away by the floodwaters.

Kanajana Silpa-archa, an advisor to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, shared a post on Facebook confirming the sad news.

“It has been reported that the carcass of an elephant has washed up near Mae Taeng elephant camp. It’s heartbreaking, and we still don’t know where it came from.”

Kanajana further emphasised the importance of revising elephant care practices, especially for male elephants, to ensure they can be safely managed and evacuated during emergencies.

“Once this incident is over, we need to learn from it. Proper elephant care is crucial, particularly for male elephants. During disasters, they should be controlled and evacuated easily. Otherwise, the ones who suffer and die are the elephants.”

The advisor also stressed the importance of prioritising the safety of elephants over personal pride or ego, reported KhaoSod.

ORIGINAL STORY: Blind elephant left behind as Chiang Mai floods ravage sanctuary (video)

Dramatic footage from the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai shows the heartwarming moment when four elephants waded through rising floodwaters, escaping a sanctuary inundated by severe flooding.

The park’s staff scrambled to lead the animals to safety as relentless downpours from Typhoon Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm this year, battered the region.

Among the group, one elephant moved noticeably slower than the rest. Saengduean Chailert, the park’s founder, explained that the straggler is blind, which made the dangerous journey even more challenging. Despite the treacherous conditions, the sanctuary’s team successfully evacuated the elephants to higher ground.

Floodwaters engulfed the sanctuary yesterday, October 3, after heavy rains upstream caused the Mae Taeng River to surge. Northern Thailand has been dealing with relentless monsoon rains, exacerbated by Typhoon Yagi, leaving thousands of households affected across the region.

The Elephant Nature Park, home to 126 elephants, faced significant challenges. While most of the animals were safely evacuated, nine were temporarily stranded across the park.

“All are safe,” park staff reassured in a statement to the BBC.

The flooding has wreaked havoc across Chiang Mai. Mae Rim district, in particular, was hit hard with over 200 homes flooded. Mae Sa Elephant Camp, another sanctuary in the region, is battling to manage the chaos caused by flash floods, landslides, and damaged infrastructure.

In an online update, the camp shared distressing videos of the flooding and their efforts to relocate elephants, highlighting the dire situation facing wildlife and residents alike.