Typhoon Yagi brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 17th announcement regarding Typhoon Yagi, which has made landfall. TMD warns of heavy rain and strong winds in two regions, advising sailors to avoid going out to sea from yesterday to today, September 8.

Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Hai Phong, Vietnam, at approximately 4pm yesterday. The storm, situated at latitude 21.0 degrees north and longitude 106.4 degrees east, has maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 167 kilometres per hour.

Moving westward at around 20 kilometres per hour, the storm is expected to weaken into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression. This weather pattern is anticipated to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds in northern and upper northeastern Thailand from yesterday to today.

Additionally, a relatively strong southwesterly monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This condition is causing heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in the northern, upper northeastern, eastern, and western southern regions of Thailand. TMD has updated the path of Typhoon Yagi, which has made landfall in Vietnam and is impacting two regions in Thailand with heavy rain.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and the accumulation that could lead to flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in low-lying areas and near waterways. The Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are experiencing fairly strong winds, with wave heights of 2 to 3 metres and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The lower Gulf of Thailand has waves of 1 to 2 metres, and over 2 metres offshore and in thunderstorm areas. Sailors in these regions are advised to navigate carefully and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore until tomorrow.

The daily weather forecast indicates very heavy rain in parts of northern, upper northeastern, eastern, and western southern Thailand, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.

In the northern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms with very heavy rain in some places, specifically in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun.

The lowest temperature will be between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area with very heavy rain and strong winds in some parts, particularly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

The lowest temperature will be between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, 60% of the area will see thunderstorms and strong winds, mainly in Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The lowest temperature will be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area with very heavy rain and strong winds in some places, specifically in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

The lowest temperature will be between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of 2 to 3 metres, and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In the western southern region, 80% of the area will experience thunderstorms with very heavy rain and strong winds in some parts, especially in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

The lowest temperature will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of 2 to 3 metres, and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinities will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places. The lowest temperature will be between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.