Surin Elephant Museum trumpets into life next month

Surin province will unveil its majestic new treasure, the Surin Elephant Museum, on September 5. This monumental opening promises a trunk-load of fascinating insights and interactive exhibits dedicated to the grandeur of elephants.

The Surin Elephant Museum, born from a partnership between the Surin Provincial Administrative Organisation and the Dr Thiam Chokwatana Foundation, is set to become a premier destination for both education and tourism.

Divided into four captivating zones, the museum offers a comprehensive journey through the world of elephants. Visitors can explore the history and significance of royal, wild, and domesticated elephants in the first zone, while the second zone delves into intriguing stories about these gentle giants.

The third zone showcases the ancient history of elephants, and the fourth zone, the Elephant Gallery, displays an array of stunning elephant-themed exhibits.

This initiative is a key component of the Elephant World project, which aims to establish Surin as a global hub for elephant conservation. Known as the land of elephants, Surin is committed to the preservation of these magnificent creatures through a world-class conservation centre and educational facility.

The project also seeks to reconnect the Kui people, a local ethnic group renowned for their deep-rooted traditions in elephant care, with their cultural heritage and homeland.

Positioned as the world’s largest elephant conservation centre, the Surin Elephant Museum is more than just a tourist attraction; it is a centre for research and learning, dedicated to enhancing our understanding and appreciation of elephants, reported Pattaya Mail.

