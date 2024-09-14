Elderly man killed by elephant in Kanchanaburi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly man tragically died after being attacked by a wild elephant while riding his motorcycle in Kanchanaburi province in West Thailand. The incident occurred yesterday, September 13, when a local encountered the elephant on Highway 3199 in Dan Mae Chalaep, Si Sawat district.

According to Phaitoon Intharabut, head of the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary, the accident was reported early in the morning by locals. Officials from the wildlife sanctuary, along with village security guards and staff from Tha Kradan Hospital, promptly arrived at the scene. They found the motorcycle overturned in the middle of the road and 71 year old Somkuan, severely injured, lying in a roadside ditch near the mountain.

Initially, Somkuan was still conscious and able to communicate with the officials. They quickly transported him to Tha Kradan Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries en route, unable to withstand the severity of his wounds. The cause of death was later identified as internal bleeding.

Phaitoon explained that the elderly Thai man was riding his motorcycle along the road and did not notice the wild elephant ahead as he navigated a curve. By the time he realised, it was too late to avoid the collision. The elephant charged and trampled him, leading to his fatal injuries.

“The initial encounter likely startled both the man and the elephant. The animal reacted in defence.”

The family of the deceased did not question the cause of death, and officials have handed over the body for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Phaitoon urged locals to exercise extreme caution, especially when driving through areas known for wildlife crossings.

“We are working on additional measures to alert and guide residents and travellers to avoid such unfortunate incidents.”

In related news, a 61 year old man tragically lost his life after being trampled by an elephant while foraging for mushrooms in Nam Nao National Park. This incident marks the second fatal elephant attack in the area this year, with the animal believed to be a protective mother startled by the man’s presence.