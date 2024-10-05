Boat in Chiang Mai flood narrowly escapes disaster (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:24, 05 October 2024| Updated: 11:24, 05 October 2024
312 1 minute read
Boat in Chiang Mai flood narrowly escapes disaster (video)
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A boat narrowly avoided disaster after being swept away by floodwaters in Chiang Mai, crashing into a bridge before passing safely underneath. The incident, captured on TikTok by user @malaim274, occurred during severe flooding in the area.

Chiang Mai’s second round of flooding brought fast and powerful water currents. This boat got swept away but luckily didn’t sink.”

Advertisements

The video showed locals standing on the bridge, watching as the boat, marked “The Consul’s Garden,” was carried by the floodwaters. The force of the water pushed the boat into the bridge, but it miraculously passed underneath and continued floating downstream.

After the video was posted, many viewers commented on the situation. Some recognised the boat, revealing it belonged to the restaurant, The Consul’s Garden. They mentioned that the boat and its dock had disappeared that morning due to the floods. Fortunately, the boat was later found safe, secured near Pa Daet, with no water inside it.

Related news

The flooding in Chiang Mai has caused significant concern among residents. The rapid and intense flow of water has led to widespread damage and disruption. This incident underscores the unpredictable and dangerous nature of flooding in the region.

Chiang Mai has experienced flooding twice in recent times, with the latest surge proving particularly severe. Locals are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during such events, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Chiang Mai braced for more flooding yesterday, October 4, as the Ping River is set to reach 4.95 metres, starting in the morning. Heavy rainfall in upstream areas has caused a rapid rise in the Ping River, according to Governor Nirat Pongsitthithaworn. He urged residents along the river to relocate their vehicles and valuables to higher ground. Hospitals and clinics in low-lying areas have been instructed to move bedridden patients to safer locations if evacuations are necessary.

Advertisements
@malaim274

น้ำท่วมเชียงใหม่รอบสอง น้ำมาเร็ว ไหลแรงสุดๆ เรือหลุดมาก็ล่ม #น้ําท่วม67 #สถานการณ์น้ําท่วมเชียงใหม่ #สารภีเชียงใหม่

♬ original sound – Malaimshop – Malaimshop

Chiang Mai NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Facebook debate erupts over unclear pricing at Thailand buffet

Facebook debate erupts over unclear pricing at Thailand buffet

Published: 13:24, 05 October 2024
Roadworks on Suphan Buri highway to cause weekend delays

Roadworks on Suphan Buri highway to cause weekend delays

Published: 13:05, 05 October 2024
Thai shop&#8217;s refusal to replace ice cream spoon sparks debate

Thai shop’s refusal to replace ice cream spoon sparks debate

Published: 11:42, 05 October 2024
Elephant carcass found in Chiang Mai after severe flooding

Elephant carcass found in Chiang Mai after severe flooding

Published: 11:09, 05 October 2024