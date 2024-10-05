Boat in Chiang Mai flood narrowly escapes disaster (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A boat narrowly avoided disaster after being swept away by floodwaters in Chiang Mai, crashing into a bridge before passing safely underneath. The incident, captured on TikTok by user @malaim274, occurred during severe flooding in the area.

“Chiang Mai’s second round of flooding brought fast and powerful water currents. This boat got swept away but luckily didn’t sink.”

The video showed locals standing on the bridge, watching as the boat, marked “The Consul’s Garden,” was carried by the floodwaters. The force of the water pushed the boat into the bridge, but it miraculously passed underneath and continued floating downstream.

After the video was posted, many viewers commented on the situation. Some recognised the boat, revealing it belonged to the restaurant, The Consul’s Garden. They mentioned that the boat and its dock had disappeared that morning due to the floods. Fortunately, the boat was later found safe, secured near Pa Daet, with no water inside it.

The flooding in Chiang Mai has caused significant concern among residents. The rapid and intense flow of water has led to widespread damage and disruption. This incident underscores the unpredictable and dangerous nature of flooding in the region.

Chiang Mai has experienced flooding twice in recent times, with the latest surge proving particularly severe. Locals are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during such events, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Chiang Mai braced for more flooding yesterday, October 4, as the Ping River is set to reach 4.95 metres, starting in the morning. Heavy rainfall in upstream areas has caused a rapid rise in the Ping River, according to Governor Nirat Pongsitthithaworn. He urged residents along the river to relocate their vehicles and valuables to higher ground. Hospitals and clinics in low-lying areas have been instructed to move bedridden patients to safer locations if evacuations are necessary.

