Knife-wielding gang on the run after Patong attack horror

Patong’s popular Bangla Road turned into a crime scene early this morning as police launched a manhunt for a gang behind a brutal knife attack.

Chaos erupted today, October 16, in Soi Sea Dragon when a 33 year old man, Sarawut Booniai, was chased down and stabbed by a group of unidentified assailants. Two brave bystanders, who stepped in to help, ended up injuring themselves.

The Good Samaritans, 32 year old Ponchai Pongseeda from Surin province, and 36 year old Myanmar national Sai Htike were sitting across from Soi Sea Dragon when they witnessed the attack at 6.20am.

Rushing to Sarawut’s aid, they were both attacked by one of the gang members, suffering knife wounds in the process. Ponchai received a cut to his right cheek, while Sai Htike sustained a more serious injury to his right elbow.

Despite their injuries, the two men managed to report the incident to Patong Police at around 7.48am. Both were later treated at Patong Hospital, where they found out Sarawut had also been hospitalised with injuries to his neck and left hand. Adding to the horror, it’s believed Sarawut may have been hit by a vehicle during the chaos.

Police are working to track down the attackers, who are reportedly not Thai nationals. Investigations are underway to identify the culprits and understand the full extent of the attack, reported Phuket News.

