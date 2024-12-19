Chic Republic debuts landmark home fashion store in Phuket

Photo via Chic Republic

Chic Republic Public Company Limited proudly announces the grand opening of Chic Republic’s Phuket branch, marking a significant milestone as the Southern marquee’s first and only home fashion store.

The grand opening also marks a breakthrough in retail innovation for Phuket’s home décor and lifestyle market as a whole.

Located on Thepkasattri Road with an expansive 120-metre storefront, Chic Republic Phuket is immediately recognisable to anyone making their way down from the airport.

New era of home fashion

The Phuket store reflects Chic Republic’s home fashion living concept, offering an unparalleled shopping experience, catering to diverse lifestyles with a selection of styles, including:

Chic Republic: Iconic furniture styles from modern luxury, modern traditional, to vintage.

Ashley Furniture Homestore: The premier furniture brand from the U.S.

Rina Hey: Perfect for the new generation, offering modern, minimal furniture with high functionality for compact spaces

Plus, premium mattresses and bedding sets from leading global brands are also available!

Grand opening celebration

To celebrate the grand opening on December 19, Chic Republic offered exclusive promotions and discounts. Customers who shop on the opening day enjoys:

Storewide discounts: Significant savings on a wide range of products.

Limited edition tote bags: A free eco-friendly tote bag with a purchase of 15,000 baht or more.

Instant cash vouchers: Receiving a 5,000 baht voucher when purchasing up to 50,000 baht.

More than a home fashion store

Beyond home furnishings, the Phuket store will also house Starbucks’ largest store in Phuket, completed with a drive-through. Additional restaurants and cafes are set to open soon, making the store a one-stop destination for all your home and lifestyle needs.

CEO of Chic Republic Public Company Limited, Kijja Pattamasattayasonthi, shared his excitement in regard to the grand opening.

“We are excited to introduce a transformative retail concept that goes beyond traditional furniture shopping,

“Our new Phuket branch represents our vision of home fashion living, providing exceptional home fashion solutions for every lifestyle by offering a selection of products that combine style, quality, and functionality. We aim to enhance the way Phuket residents shop for their homes.”

Chic Republic Phuket is now open and ready to welcome customers. Visit today to experience a revolutionary approach to home fashion and décor.

