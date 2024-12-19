Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:52, 19 December 2024| Updated: 17:52, 19 December 2024
184 1 minute read
Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 21 year old woman miraculously walked away with minor injuries after her car was obliterated in a high-speed crash near Pattaya. The driver credited her survival to a guardian spirit she prays to before every journey.

The accident occurred at 1.16am today, December 19. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre rushed to the scene on a motorway heading into Pattaya, along with local reporters. What they discovered was shocking: a mangled white Honda Jazz, wrapped around a utility pole.

Advertisements

Rescue teams had to extricate the young driver, who, despite the car being a total wreck, escaped with barely a scratch.

Eyewitnesses and responders were stunned.

Related news

“It’s unbelievable she’s alive,” one rescuer reportedly remarked.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, the driver, Wipawan, said she wasn’t wearing any protective amulets but credited her survival to her car’s guardian spirit.

“I pray to it every time I drive.”

Advertisements

However, the woman admitted to speeding and blamed the crash on poor lighting at a sharp curve, which she said caused her to lose control.

The miraculous escape sparked both awe and scepticism, with local police remaining tight-lipped about the role of the so-called spirit. They are currently investigating the cause of the accident, though no formal conclusions have been made, reported Pattaya News.

While Wipawan survived to tell her incredible tale, police warn drivers to prioritise road safety over spiritual protection. Poorly lit roads and reckless speeds remain all-too-common risks on Thailand’s highways.

Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In related news, a driver found himself in hospital care after his pickup truck collided with a power pole in Bang Lamung. The incident occurred at 4.30pm on December 9, in Soi Takean Tia, drawing emergency responders to the scene promptly.

In other news, a dramatic incident unfolded when a speeding pickup truck careened off a curve and crashed into an electricity pole, plunging an entire district into darkness. The power outage affected Chiang Kham district in Phayao province, where local electricity authority officials promptly worked to restore power.

Latest Thailand News
Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl Crime News

Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl

3 hours ago
Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit Crime News

Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit

3 hours ago
Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

3 hours ago
Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised Crime News

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

3 hours ago
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video) Crime News

Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

3 hours ago
Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales Crime News

Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

3 hours ago
Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video) Crime News

Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video)

4 hours ago
Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client&#8217;s lap Crime News

Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client’s lap

4 hours ago
Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid Bangkok News

Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid

4 hours ago
Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection Business News

Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection

4 hours ago
Butt out: Phatthalung police snuff out illegal cigarette ring Crime News

Butt out: Phatthalung police snuff out illegal cigarette ring

4 hours ago
Meth-induced man defacates, wields knife in police standoff Central Thailand News

Meth-induced man defacates, wields knife in police standoff

4 hours ago
Cambodian call centre scammer nabbed after raping victim&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Cambodian call centre scammer nabbed after raping victim’s girlfriend

4 hours ago
French Bulldog missing in Uthai Thani, reward offered (video) Crime News

French Bulldog missing in Uthai Thani, reward offered (video)

5 hours ago
Naval officer accused of lewd acts with 18 cadets under investigation Crime News

Naval officer accused of lewd acts with 18 cadets under investigation

5 hours ago
Sacks found in Phatthalung canal are decomposed pork, not bodies Environment News

Sacks found in Phatthalung canal are decomposed pork, not bodies

5 hours ago
Police officer cites Buddhism in rejecting promotion Bangkok News

Police officer cites Buddhism in rejecting promotion

5 hours ago
Thai woman exposes employer&#8217;s lewd advances, explicit messages Crime News

Thai woman exposes employer’s lewd advances, explicit messages

6 hours ago
Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand&#8217;s tourism industry Business News

Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand’s tourism industry

6 hours ago
Phuket police profile trans workers to boost nightlife safety Crime News

Phuket police profile trans workers to boost nightlife safety

6 hours ago
Thailand targets US8bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism Business News

Thailand targets US$308bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai fraud suspect arrested for bamboo blind scam Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai fraud suspect arrested for bamboo blind scam

6 hours ago
Thailand seeks family of woman found in Germany 35 years ago Thailand News

Thailand seeks family of woman found in Germany 35 years ago

6 hours ago
2 million baht in valuables stolen from secure apartment in Pattaya Crime News

2 million baht in valuables stolen from secure apartment in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Thailand GDP set for 3% growth despite global economic challenges Business News

Thailand GDP set for 3% growth despite global economic challenges

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Published: 17:39, 19 December 2024
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Published: 17:35, 19 December 2024
Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

Published: 17:29, 19 December 2024
Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video)

Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video)

Published: 17:22, 19 December 2024