Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit

A 21 year old woman miraculously walked away with minor injuries after her car was obliterated in a high-speed crash near Pattaya. The driver credited her survival to a guardian spirit she prays to before every journey.

The accident occurred at 1.16am today, December 19. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre rushed to the scene on a motorway heading into Pattaya, along with local reporters. What they discovered was shocking: a mangled white Honda Jazz, wrapped around a utility pole.

Advertisements

Rescue teams had to extricate the young driver, who, despite the car being a total wreck, escaped with barely a scratch.

Eyewitnesses and responders were stunned.

“It’s unbelievable she’s alive,” one rescuer reportedly remarked.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, the driver, Wipawan, said she wasn’t wearing any protective amulets but credited her survival to her car’s guardian spirit.

“I pray to it every time I drive.”

Advertisements

However, the woman admitted to speeding and blamed the crash on poor lighting at a sharp curve, which she said caused her to lose control.

The miraculous escape sparked both awe and scepticism, with local police remaining tight-lipped about the role of the so-called spirit. They are currently investigating the cause of the accident, though no formal conclusions have been made, reported Pattaya News.

While Wipawan survived to tell her incredible tale, police warn drivers to prioritise road safety over spiritual protection. Poorly lit roads and reckless speeds remain all-too-common risks on Thailand’s highways.

In related news, a driver found himself in hospital care after his pickup truck collided with a power pole in Bang Lamung. The incident occurred at 4.30pm on December 9, in Soi Takean Tia, drawing emergency responders to the scene promptly.

In other news, a dramatic incident unfolded when a speeding pickup truck careened off a curve and crashed into an electricity pole, plunging an entire district into darkness. The power outage affected Chiang Kham district in Phayao province, where local electricity authority officials promptly worked to restore power.