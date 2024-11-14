Discover Thailand’s dreamiest beaches for your next getaway

Photo courtesy of The Boathouse, Phuket

Thailand, known as the Land of Smiles, lures millions with its sun-kissed sands, vibrant culture, and world-renowned cuisine. If you’re craving a beach holiday with tranquil waters and unbeatable scenery, these Thai beaches, rated by Conde Nast Traveller and Hotels ID, as reported by Tempo, promise an unforgettable escape.

Kata Beach, Phuket

Golden sands, azure waters, and warm tropical weather make Kata Beach a postcard-perfect paradise. Beyond sunbathing, it’s a haven for water sports, with activities ranging from snorkelling to paddleboarding. It’s easy to see why this pristine beach remains one of Thailand’s top attractions.

2. Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui

Only a short 10-minute drive from Samui International Airport, Chaweng Beach stretches as Koh Samui’s longest, offering breathtaking views and a host of dining options. This lively spot balances luxury and convenience with endless accommodation choices.

3. Donald Duck Bay, Similan Islands

Named for its quirky rock formations resembling Disney’s beloved duck, this bay is nestled in the protected Similan Islands National Park. Known for lush corals and crystal-clear waters, it’s a snorkelling dream, shielded by the government to preserve its beauty.

4. Lamai Beach, Koh Samui

For a more laid-back vibe, Lamai Beach is your spot. Its soft white sands and gentle waves offer a peaceful retreat, but watch out for box jellyfish in the water, particularly between October and December. After unwinding, immerse yourself in local culture at the Lamai Night Market.

5. Railay Beach, Krabi

This secluded peninsula is a gem of dramatic cliffs, hidden lagoons, and caves. Railay Beach’s unique landscape and quiet charm make it a popular choice for adventurous holidaymakers looking for a backdrop that’s pure Instagram gold.

6. Surin Beach, Phuket

One of Phuket’s most photographed beaches, Surin Beach dazzles with its turquoise waters and picturesque surroundings. Perfect for a social media moment, Surin has a reputation for luxury and tranquillity.

7. Patong Beach, Phuket

If you’re after a lively scene, Patong Beach delivers bustling bars, countless restaurants, and an endless supply of photo-worthy spots. This buzzing beach guarantees a festive atmosphere year-round.

8. White Sand Beach, Koh Chang

A hidden treasure on Koh Chang, White Sand Beach offers a serene atmosphere, ideal for those looking to escape the crowds. Swim, sunbathe, and unwind in this tranquil haven, where relaxation is key.

Escape to Thailand’s spectacular shores and immerse yourself in the ultimate beach holiday—each of these sandy paradises promises its brand of magic.