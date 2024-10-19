Thailand’s Koh Chang is world’s second-best tropical destination

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand celebrates as Koh Chang is named second-best tropical holiday destination in the world by Travel + Leisure. The announcement was made by Neramit Songsang, head of the Mu Ko Chang National Park in Trat province.

Koh Chang, often referred to as the Gem of the Gulf of Thailand, achieved this prestigious ranking alongside other notable destinations in Southeast Asia, such as Palawan in the Philippines and Bali in Indonesia. This recognition highlights the region’s exceptional natural beauty, rich culture, and strong tourism potential.

The Mu Ko Chang National Park, encompassing Koh Chang and its surrounding islands, is a vital natural tourist attraction in Thailand. The park boasts a diverse ecosystem, including lush rainforests, waterfalls, pristine beaches, and thriving coral reefs. Visitors can enjoy various activities such as hiking, snorkelling, and boat tours to experience the local fishing communities’ way of life.

Neramit noted that this ranking places Koh Chang just behind the Maldives, which secured the top spot, and ahead of the Hawaiian Islands in the US, which took third place. He emphasised that Koh Chang’s recognition reaffirms the beauty and charm of Thai tourist spots on the global stage. This accolade is expected to boost tourism for Koh Chang and Thailand, attracting visitors worldwide to explore the island’s unique natural and cultural allure.

“This ranking is a testament to the unparalleled beauty and charm of Koh Chang. It highlights the island’s potential as a major player in the global tourism industry and is a reflection of our commitment to preserving and promoting our natural heritage.”

However, Neramit also stressed the importance of sustainable tourism practices. The development of tourism must consider the conservation of natural resources and the environment in the Mu Ko Chang National Park. Efforts will continue to align with global sustainable tourism standards, ensuring that the park’s management adheres to the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) guidelines, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news Why is sustainable tourism crucial for Koh Chang’s future? Sustainable tourism ensures that Koh Chang’s natural beauty and resources are preserved, balancing economic growth with environmental conservation for future generations. How does Koh Chang’s ecosystem contribute to its appeal as a top travel destination? Koh Chang’s diverse ecosystem, including rainforests, beaches, and coral reefs, offers unique activities like hiking and snorkeling, attracting nature enthusiasts and adventurers. What if Koh Chang did not adhere to global sustainable tourism standards? Neglecting sustainable practices could lead to environmental degradation, diminishing Koh Chang’s natural allure and long-term tourism potential. How might Koh Chang’s recognition impact Thailand’s broader tourism industry? Koh Chang’s recognition enhances Thailand’s global tourism reputation, potentially increasing international visitor numbers and boosting the local economy. What cultural experiences can visitors expect on Koh Chang? Visitors can engage with local fishing communities, explore traditional Thai culture, and experience the island’s way of life, enriching their travel experience.