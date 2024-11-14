Baht to basics: Tourists’ wild rides on Phuket tuk tuks spark online uproar

Thai netizens and a local news Facebook page criticised foreign tourists for their inappropriate behaviour on baht buses and tuk tuks in Phuket, expressing concerns over the safety of both the tourists themselves and other motorists.

The Phuket Times shared photos of foreigners on public transport in two separate posts yesterday, November 13. The images sparked safety concerns among Thai social media users and raised criticism of police for perceived inaction.

In the first post, two foreign men dressed in revealing attire were seen dancing on a red baht bus. The bus was stationary due to a traffic jam on Thaweewong Road, outside the Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

One of the men was seen standing and dancing on the footboard of the vehicle, while another projected himself out of the bus window.

In another post, a foreign man and woman were shown leaning out of a red and yellow tuk-tuk while it was stuck in traffic. Their friends could be seen cheering them on, enjoying the risky behaviour together.

The news page captioned the images, stating, “Warnings often come only after accidents! This is very dangerous. Please warn them. Sometimes, foreign tourists are overly excited.”

One commenter noted that the men in the first post attended a friend’s wedding and were celebrating. However, others responded, saying that the issue was not about the party but rather about safety concerns. Other netizens commented on the drama.

“If they fall from the vehicle, the driver will have to take responsibility.”

“I’ve only lived in Phuket for a year, but this has become a normal day here.”

“Let them do what they want. Our rescue team is ready!”

“Warnings won’t work. They won’t listen anyway.”

“Drivers let them do anything because they have money.”

As of now, there is no update from the local Phuket government officials and the police have not made any statements regarding the matter.

In a related incident in June, a foreign man was criticised by Thai netizens after a video of him urinating on a tuk tuk during a traffic jam went viral.

Another incident was reported in September when a foreign couple were recorded engaging in sexual activity on a tuk tuk. A Thai motorist captured the act on video and shared it on social media, leading to widespread criticism.