Pattaya hotel worker gropes woman in the middle of the night

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A young woman’s chilling encounter at a Pattaya bungalow hotel has gone viral, sparking widespread concern about guest safety and privacy. The 20 year old, using the pseudonym Belle, took to Facebook to share her harrowing experience, which unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, August 31.

After attending a concert in central Pattaya, Belle and her boyfriend opted for a nearby bungalow hotel to rest, given the late hour. However, what should have been a peaceful night quickly turned into a terrifying ordeal. At around 4.30am, Belle, who was unclothed, was jolted awake by the sensation of someone touching her. Initially assuming it was her boyfriend, she was horrified to discover that it was a male hotel employee groping her breast.

Advertisements

Shocked and distressed, Belle confronted the man, who nonchalantly suggested, “Let’s talk outside,” before exiting the room.

Belle immediately woke her boyfriend and, after dressing, pursued the employee to complain to hotel management.

Despite Belle capturing the confrontation on video, the employee brazenly denied any wrongdoing. The management’s response was shockingly inadequate, offering only a brief apology and explaining that the employee had allegedly used a spare key to enter the room after unsuccessfully attempting to wake them.

Belle’s post quickly went viral, igniting a wave of outrage among netizens. Many criticised the hotel’s lax handling of the situation and called for stricter safety measures to ensure guests’ security, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, a Thai woman urged netizens to help her locate a man who groped her breasts while she was travelling on a motorcycle with her friend in Phuket on July 9. The victim took to social media to share the story, saying it happened around 9.30pm near the SuperCheap grocery store in Soi Kok Makham, Rawai subdistrict, Phuket.

Advertisements

In other news, a man claiming to be a police inspector groped a woman in a well-known Pattaya bar, before quickly fleeing the scene with his friends when a police officer arrived.