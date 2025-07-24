Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief

Surachit exits as party manoeuvres to elevate rising star with backing from insiders

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok Metropolitan Council President Surachit Phongsinghvitaya is reportedly stepping down on July 29, paving the way for a political shake-up that could see the capital get its first-ever female council president.

Insiders say Surachit’s resignation has been quietly orchestrated by senior figures within the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which is pushing to elevate Kanoknuch Klinsung, a councillor from Don Mueang district and current second vice chair of the Cleanliness and Environmental Protection Committee.

If confirmed, Kanoknuch would make history as the first woman to hold the top post in the Bangkok council chamber—a symbolic victory for gender representation in city politics.

The timing is no accident. The council’s third regular session of the year kicks off on the same day as Surachit’s expected departure, running from July 29 to 31. During the session, councillors are expected to elect a new president, with Kanoknuch now positioned as the frontrunner.

Photo of Surachit Phongsingvithaya courtesy of Thai Sikh News Facebook

Adding to the political stakes, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is set to submit the 2026 fiscal budget during the session. The proposal will be debated for one to two days before a special committee is appointed for further review, a committee Surachit is tipped to chair as his final duty before bowing out.

The entire budget process must be wrapped up within 45 days by law, meaning the new president will likely oversee its crucial stages, Bangkok Post reported.

According to reports, Surachit met with a senior Pheu Thai figure on July 17 and was encouraged to resign and throw his support behind Kanoknuch’s nomination. The source said the move was based on “her qualifications, maturity, and experience.”

But her rise wasn’t always guaranteed. On July 1, the party’s special committee for Bangkok’s local elections, headed by party Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong, originally selected Wiphut Sriwaurai, a Bang Rak councillor, as their preferred candidate. However, after both Wiphut and Kanoknuch presented their visions for the role, internal support shifted.

Wiphut stepped down from his position as first vice president on June 27, clearing the way for Kanoknuch’s endorsement. Surachit, meanwhile, continued in his post until now, setting the stage for a dramatic transition of power.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
